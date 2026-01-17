Breaking Down UCLA’s Revamped WR Room, Part 1

UCLA was able to hit big in this season transfer portal, however one position group stands above them all.

Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy knew they were inheriting an underperforming receiver group when they took the UCLA job. If anything, they may have overcorrected, as the Bruins now boast a receiver room loaded with talent. Here are three wideouts poised to make the biggest impact in 2026.

Aidan Mizell | Florida

Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) runs with the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After going down with an injury mid-way through the 2025 season, a fresh start was exactly what Aidan Mizell needed. The sophomore appears set to have a massive 2026 season under Dean Kennedy and Nico Iamaleava. While his production has been stale, he still joins UCLA as a four-star talent.

What will ultimately make Aidan Mizell a huge contributor in the blue and gold is his speed. In high school Mizell ran a 10.65 second 100m and a 46.99 second 400m. This speed will allow Mizell to be and excellent deep-threat and a elite gadget player. UCLA found themselves a good one.

Leland Smith | San Jose State

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for the first down after the catch against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Devyn King (24) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Leland Smith could emerge as the Bruins’ top receiver in 2026. At 6-foot-4, his frame alone makes him UCLA’s most dangerous red-zone threat, but what truly separates him is his speed. Smith reportedly ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, giving him a rare skill set that not many can replicate.

With Smith and Mizell on the outside, defenses will be stretched thin trying to contain them. Either player alone makes UCLA’s offense more explosive, and that’s without even getting to the final receiver on this list.

Landon Ellis | JMU

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Landon Ellis was a massive reason for the Duke's success last season. Without his impact, there is an argument to be made that JMU does not reach the College Football Playoff. Ellis led the Dukes in all major receiving categories, minus receptions, as that nod goes to Wayne Knight, another UCLA recruit.

Ellis will spend another year in Dean Kennedy’s system, giving him a clear edge in familiarity and comfort within the offense. That experience should translate into a more impactful role for the Bruins moving forward. While he may not be the biggest or fastest, Ellis is a very reliable pass-catcher.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This group could mark a major turning point in UCLA’s history—and these three are just the tip of the iceberg. Expect a part two soon, breaking down the other three high-impact receivers the Bruins have landed through the portal.

