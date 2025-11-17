Grading Luke Duncan's UCLA Performance vs Ohio State
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) are losers of three in a row after a 48-10 domination at the hands of the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. UCLA wasn't only doomed from the start because of its opponent, but because Nico Iamaleava was out.
UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.
Saturday night was Duncan's first career start, and he didn't do too bad. He shook off some early nerves -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer, the Bruins' only end zone score of the game.
“I gave him the best advice ever," UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper said postgame. "Just throw the ball at our color jersey. That’s all I told him.”
Duncan succeeded. The gameplan was simplified for him and he didn't make any gaudy mistakes.
“He had his little package of plays we had for him," Skipper added. "We tried to get him going, get a little ease into the game. This is his first career start right here in the Horseshoe. As the game went, he got more and more comfortable. That’s what I was proud to see of him. That’s a tough deal and just proud of that kid for fighting. He never blinked an eye and just kept going moving forward. He’ll build off of that.”
Luke Duncan's Grade vs Ohio State
Saturday night primetime on national television and in the defending champion's stadium -- what a way to make your first career collegiate start, right?
Well, odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan wasn't half bad.
The first handful of possessions weren't all that great, admittedly -- Ohio State's stadium pulse rating is among the top in EA Sports College Football 26 for a reason -- but once the redshirt sophomore shook off the clock management woes, he did fine.
As you watched the game, you could progressively see Duncan become more comfortable and decisive in the pocket. He finished the game with a 140.2 passer rating and momentum to build off the rest of the season. Considering the severity of Iamaleava's concussion, Duncan may be starting the last two games.
