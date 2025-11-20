UCLA Tight End Details Washington Defensive Scouting Report
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) may not officially be done for this season, but last week's 48-10 loss to No. 1 Ohio State officially put an end to their quest to complete a turnaround after starting the season 0-4.
Regardless, when you're a Tim Skipper team, you're always going to compete against who is in front of you, and the Bruins have a home clash against the Washington Huskies.
During Tuesday's media availability, UCLA tight end Jack Pedersen shared his early observations of Washington's physically imposing defense.
"Great defense, just getting into them," Pedersen said. "Trying to get rid of that Ohio State game and get the bad taste out of our mouth. But, physical. I think they broke it down today; a lot of penalties, so we just got to play a clean game and that's something that I know that we've struggled with as well. I had one Saturday, too.
"So, clean up the penalties for us and be able to play a clean, physical football game. I think we'll have a chance to beat these guys on Saturday and play a great game."
UCLA's offense has faltered since hanging 42 and 38 points on Penn State and Michigan State, and it's mostly because the run game has disappeared outside of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Skipper Outlines UCLA’s Plan to Revive Run Game
It was the key to their offensive rise under Jerry Neuheisel, but the faltering of a ground game has plummeted UCLA's offensive ceiling entirely.
Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper is still searching for a way to revive the rushing game. During Monday's media availability, he detailed their quest towards that goal.
"I mean, if you watch [the Ohio State game], the box is loaded," Skipper said. "Washington's going to load the box, too. They've been that way every game. They play a ton of man. They're going to stop the run. They dictate everything to it. We played some very, very, very good defense stopping the run. That's the first thing I'll say.
"I mean those boxes are loaded up. But we're going to continue to keep on doing that. Against Ohio State we rushed it 25 times, we threw it 23 times. You got to keep blocking. You got to keep on moving your feet. You just have to keep moving piles forward and eventually they break. But we're not going to go away from that. We're going to continue to try to keep winning in the trenches."
