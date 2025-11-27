Three Things UCLA Football Fans Should Be Thankful For
In what has been one of the most up-and-down seasons for the Bruins of all time, there have been a few things that we Bruins fans can look back and smile about.
In this Thanksgiving edition, we will be discussing three things we Bruins fans can appreciate from the 2025-2026 season from the Bruins.
Penn State Upset in the Rose Bowl
In what could be the Bruins’ final season at the Rose Bowl, they can still look back on one of the stadium’s most unforgettable moments — UCLA’s stunning upset over No. 7 Penn State, the biggest shock in college football at the time
It is important to note that at the time of this game, UCLA had not scored more than 23 points in a game, which came against UNLV. With a new offensive coordinator in Jerry Neuheisel, the Bruins on paper were expected to lose by 40 before kickoff. However, they flipped the script, winning 42-37.
That game completely changed the trajectory of the season. It reignited excitement around Bruins football and, like many fans, I started to believe UCLA could go toe-to-toe with some of the Big Ten’s premier programs. For this reason, this game is something we should be thankful for.
Arrival of Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel
After UCLA fired Deshaun Foster following a 0–3 start, there was a very real possibility the Bruins wouldn’t win a game this season. Then came Tim Skipper. While he didn’t win his first appearance as interim head coach, he immediately stabilized the offense by elevating Jerry Neuheisel to offensive coordinator — a move that helped reset the direction of the team.
The Bruins would rip off three consecutive convincing wins against Penn State, Michigan State, and Maryland. Unfortunately, the success would come to a halt after the Bruins would lose four straight following the Maryland win.
However, the lack of success doesn’t fall entirely on that duo. Having to play No. 2 Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State within a three-week span is a brutal stretch for even the best programs in college football. Still, their presence immediately injected the fan base with a sense of hope.
Nico Iamaleava
While Nico Iamaleava hasn’t played his best football as of late, he’s still a major reason behind UCLA’s brief resurgence — the spark that, for a moment, made Bruins football feel watchable again.
He had every reason to leave the program after the Deshaun Foster fiasco — especially with the option for transfers to sit out the remainder of the season. Instead, he stayed, rallied the Bruins, and emerged as a key leader in the locker room.
His 490 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns this season gave UCLA fans something to look forward too on Saturday's. If he decides to leave UCLA will surely miss him.
By no metric could this season be considered successful, but it was certainly a season that fans will remember for a long time.
