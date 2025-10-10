Tim Skipper’s UCLA Interim Head Coach Salary Revealed
UCLA announced Tim Skipper's salary this week, in response to a public records request. The contract states that Skipper is earning $875K for his time as the Bruins' interim head coach. This number comes as a surprise, as he is being paid more than 30 other FBS head coaches.
This contract also includes incentives if the Bruins can make it to the College Football Playoffs this season. He will be set to make $20K for just an appearance in the tournament, as well as an extra $10K for every round he advances throughout the College Football Playoffs. If he reaches all of the criteria, he will rake in an additional $100K.
While a College Football Playoff appearance is unlikely for the Bruins, Skipper should see himself getting a contract from another team or UCLA if the rest of the season is successful for the Bruins.
After firing head coach DeShaun Foster on Sept.14th, the Bruins turned to Skipper to lead the team for the remainder of the season. Skipper would inherit all of the team's problems, and so far, he has been able to make significant changes in leading the team to success.
One of the most significant and successful changes was switching the play calling to Jerry Neuheisel, a former tight end coach, who shone in his debut versus No.7 Penn State. While there is a lot of season left for the Bruins, this change has restored some hope in what has been a rather forgettable season.
Things haven't been smooth sailing for Skipper to start the season. In his debut against Northwestern, the Bruins would be suffocated in a 17-14 loss. However, it seems like this didn't affect Skipper, showing his resilience as a head coach in the league.
What earned him this contract?
To start, UCLA is a pretty big school that cares about its athletic department. But something that sets Skipper apart from the rest is his experience in a similar position. This is highlighted from his time as interim head coach for Fresno State.
Last season, the Fresno State head coach, Jeff Tedford, announced that he would be stepping away from the team. Enter Tim Skipper. Skipper led the Bulldogs to a 7-7 record, along with an Isleta New Mexico Bowl win against New Mexico State.
Skipper is no stranger to situations where the cards are stacked against him. This made him the perfect candidate for the early-season shake-up for the Bruins. It makes complete sense as to why he is being paid more than at least 30 other head coaches in the FBS.
Tim Skipper has another chance to prove his contract against Michigan State this weekend. If Skipper can pile up some more wins this season, he should be on some teams' short list for a head coaching role.
