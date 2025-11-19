Tim Skipper Details UCLA Morale Following 3 Brutal Losses
Despite losing each of their last three games (two of them blowouts at the hands of the top two teams in the nation), Tim Skipper and the UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) are still moving along with their heads up.
It's hard to imagine being brought back down to earth the way the Bruins did after going on an emphatic three-game win streak, but matchups against No. 2 Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State in the span of three games will do that to you.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper detailed the locker room's surprisingly positive morale ahead of their final home game of the season against Washington.
"They've been good, to be totally honest with you," Skipper told the LA Times' Ben Bolch. "Even right in the locker room after the game, they were really good. We had a team meeting last night and we're focused on finishing the season right. Taking it one day at a time and just giving our best effort.
"Everybody knows you're measured when you're dealing with adversity. So, we're going to attack the situation and try to do everything we can to be successful by Saturday."
Looking Ahead
The Bruins were handled in the horseshoe by the nation's top team. Up next is UCLA's final home game of the season against the Washington Huskies. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be televised nationally on NBC. The Bruins are taking the big stage for a second consecutive week.
Saturday won't be an easy task, either.
Washington's Week 12
Coming off a disappointing 13-10 upset loss to Wisconsin in Week 11, the Huskies responded by dominating the lowly Purdue Boilermakers, 49-13. Washington running back Adam Mohammed scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns en route to the victory.
Washington was ranked 23rd on the CFP Top 25 before faltering to the Badgers last week. The win over Purdue put voters back on notice in this week's AP Top 25, as the Huskies received eight votes. They aren't exactly another ranked opponent on UCLA's daunting second half of season, but they are pretty close to it.
The Bruins host Washington in their final home game of the season (and potentially in the Rose Bowl ever) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Unsure of Nico Iamaleava's status ahead of the game after missing the Ohio State loss with a concussion, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 20.7% chance of winning the clash, which is one of the better chances they've had in a game this year.
