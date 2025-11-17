All Bruins

UCLA's Two Remaining Opponents Gain Momentum in Hectic Week

The Bruins would love to end the season off in a positive direction, but their final opponents are still rolling.

Connor Moreno

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) defensive back Mo Osling III (7) after a 15 yard gain and first down in the first quarter at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) defensive back Mo Osling III (7) after a 15 yard gain and first down in the first quarter at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Week 12 of the college football season marked a third consecutive loss for the UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten), a 48-10 blowout at the hands of the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, the Bruins' second blowout of the losing streak.

Regardless of the season behind them and the prospect of reaching a bowl game officially out of reach -- although UCLA had a 0.1% chance going into Saturday -- Tim Skipper and his squad are going to compete with whoever is in front of them.

Unfortunately it's not going to get any easier for the lowly Bruins. With just two games remaining on a rollercoaster season, UCLA's last two opponents are coming off some momentous wins, one of which got a crosstown rival closer to College Football Playoff contention.

As we do every week, let's go through each of the Bruins' remaining opponents and how they did in the week.

Washington Huskies (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten)

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Coming off a disappointing 13-10 upset loss to Wisconsin in Week 11, the Huskies responded by dominating the lowly Purdue Boilermakers, 49-13. Washington running back Adam Mohammed scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns en route to the victory.

Washington was ranked 23rd on the CFP Top 25 before faltering to the Badgers last week. The win over Purdue put voters back on notice in this week's AP Top 25, as the Huskies received eight votes. They aren't exactly another ranked opponent on UCLA's daunting second half of season, but they are pretty close to it.

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) hands the ball to running back Adam Mohammed (24) during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bruins host Washington in their final home game of the season (and potentially in the Rose Bowl ever) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Unsure of Nico Iamaleava's status ahead of the game after missing the Ohio State loss with a concussion, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 20.7% chance of winning the clash, which is one of the better chances they've had in a game this year.

(16) USC Trojans (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten)

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the biggest wins of the college football week, UCLA's crosstown rival kept is College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Trojans came out of a gritty ranked matchup against No. 21 Iowa with a 26-21 win by scoring the final 19 points of the game.

USC's Makai Lemon had a tremendous game, finishing with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans can't rest up just yet, they have their fifth ranked matchup of the season against No. 8 Oregon this week, a game with massive Big Ten and CFP implications and surely one of the biggest games of the weekend.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The win moved the Trojans up one spot on the updated AP poll to No. 16 in the nation. UCLA finished the season against Southern California in the Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29. Who knows who will be suiting up for the Bruins in that matchup, so ESPN Analytics gives UCLA just a 5.9% chance to win the game.

One small inkling of hope for UCLA fans? The two rivals have split each of the last four matchups and the away team came out on top every time. What better way to end the Tim Skipper, Rose Bowl and (potentially) Nico Iamaleava era than a huge win over one of the nation's best?

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ramon Henderson (11), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (in back), and linebacker Kain Medrano (20) try to stop USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Published
