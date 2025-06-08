UCLA AD is All-In Following NCAA Settlement Ruling
It's official. College sports is entering a historic era of change after a settlement was agreed to Friday night in the House v . NCAA class action lawsuits that would allow universities to share revenue with its student-athletes.
Schools will be allowed to start paying its athletes starting July 1. UCLA has already committed to sharing the highest-allowed amount with its student-athletes, which is $20.5 million. The number will increase annually.
UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond released a statement Saturday morning pledging his commitment to rewarding the athletes for their work in every athletic program:
"As a member of the Big Ten Conference, in order to recognize the contributions of our student-athletes and continue to compete at an elite level, UCLA has committed to sharing the highest allowable amount, which will be $20.5 million the first year and will increase annually.
"At UCLA, we are committed to working closely with our coaches to manage these changes thoughtfully and to support all current and prospective student-athletes through the transition."
With this new ruling comes a lot of reshaping of standard practices when it comes to roster building and scholarship distribution. For instance, there is now a limit to how many spots a roster must have in each sport, but there is now no limit to the amount of scholarships a university can offer. A program could offer a scolarship to every person on the roster of a sport if it wanted to.
"After regular meetings with our head coaches and campus leadership, and following a thorough analysis of several proposed revenue sharing models, we have finalized a funding distribution structure for our athletic programs," Jarmond said. "Our goal is to uphold UCLA's tradition of broad-based excellence. In this new era, that will require competitively funding the programs that drive the majority of the revenue that supports our departmental operations. We also remain committed to sustaining the competitiveness of all athletic programs.
"Every Bruin student-athlete will continue to receive the resources to excel athletically and academically, ultimately graduating from the nation's #1 public institution."
Jarmond has made it known that protecting and rewarding his athletes is a priority, which is why, in this historic turn of events, UCLA Athletics will be a pioneer of this new era of college sports.
