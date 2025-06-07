UCLA-UTSA Super Regionals Preview
The time has come. The UCLA Bruins are making their first college baseball Super Regionals appearance since 2019 against the UTSA Roadrunners.
The Bruins cruised through the Los Angeles Regional with ease, defeating Fresno State 19-4, Arizona State 11-5, and UC Irvine 8-5 in the closeout game. UCLA has been rolling for the better part of the second half of the season and all signs point to them taking their first trip to Omaha since 2013, when the won the Men's College World Series.
This weekend's Los Angeles Super Regional won't be a walk in the park, though. Sure UTSA is unranked, but they made it out of the Austin Regional, one of the toughest regionals in the nation, and upset the No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns... twice.
UCLA coach John Savage and many players refuse to overlook this Roadrunners team that is making its first super regional appearance in program history, citing their physical style of play that makes them a tough opponent for anyone.
Since UTSA beat the 2nd ranked Longhorns, though, the Bruins will be hosting the best-of-three series at Jackie Robinson Stadium. And Savage detailed the importance of UCLA fans packing the stands to create a true home field advantage.
"Oh, we need atmosphere," Savage said Wednesday. "You look across the country and that's all you see is atmosphere. There's so many hot spots right now that college baseball is flourishing. It really has taken off in so many ways."
What's UCLA's Likely Path To Victory?
Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky, who was announced to be a Brooks Wallace Award and Dick Howser Trophy finalist this week, says they need to stick with what made them successful in the regional round -- scoring runs early.
"We saw what worked this weekend," Cholowsky said of what they're looking to take offensively from regional play. "Just try to repeat that same approach. That same mentality. Coach (Bryant) Ward did a good job of preparing us for the starters this weekend and, you guys saw that, we scored early in all three games, got the starter out pretty early.
"Getting to the starters has been one of our strong suits this year. Those are the games that we go out there and have our best offensive production days, when we can get to the starter early."
UCLA scored within the first two innings in each of the three games in the Los Angeles bracket play. Savage credits their success offensively to nearly everyone in the lineup hitting their stride at the right time, making it hard for starting pitchers to get through all nine batters rather than just three or four.
Destiny stands in front of the Bruins. They've got a rolling offense, rock-solid bullpen and home field advantage all weekend. Can they make it to Omaha? Their journey starts Saturday, June 7, at 4 p.m. PT on ESPNU.
