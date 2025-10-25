All Bruins

UCLA Bruins vs Indiana Hoosiers Game Preview

Two of the nation's hottest teams clash on the big stage.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are putting even the biggest coaches and best college football teams on notice amid a 3-0 turnaround, which culminated after a gritty 20-17 win over Maryland this Saturday.

Up next, Tim Skipper and his Bruins have a FOX Big Noon Kickoff clash with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who employ arguably the best coach and quarterback in the nation.

The Bruins are being put to the test against the best opponent on their schedule thus far, so let's get you prepped with a preview.

The Scouting Report: Maryland

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; A view of Indiana Hoosiers helmet before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper, during Monday's media availability, shared his early takeaways on Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers.

  • "So, I started watching film on them yesterday," Skipper said. "So I just finished our game real quick from Maryland and then I moved on to Indiana, and I'm trying to identify a weakness. Like, it's crazy how disciplined they are. Coach Cignetti does a great job with those guys.
  • "They're very, very disciplined in all three phases. They're not giving up explosive plays. They're having a ton of explosive plays. They tackled bery, very well. And then their ball handlers, I'm not just talking running backs, I'm talking receivers and the quarterback, they break a lot of tackles. They complement each phase of the game so well, it's not surprising that they're so good and the record is what they are and what they are ranked."
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As he does every week, after previewing the team, Skipper breaks down both sides of the ball.

On Indiana's Offense:

  • "Offensively for them, they're going to try to control the clock and things like that. They're not real tricky. They're going to run the ball and they have the most explosive runs in the Big Ten this season right now. So we're going to have to tackle. We're going to have to stop those guys."

On Indiana's Defense:

  • "Defensively, they're, again, they're not tricky. They're going to play their zones. They're going to be four down. The thing they do more than anybody we played this year is they're going to guve us simulated pressures. So, we're going to need to be ready for the simulated pressures. Have a plan for that."
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) celebrate after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. (2) Indiana Hoosiers
When: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
TV: FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 387

