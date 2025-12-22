Takeaways From Bob Chesney's Playoff Appearance

Not the outing that Bruins fans wanted as JMU would lose to Oregon in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

While a win against Oregon would have been nice for the incoming head coach, the loss just means that the Chesney era in Westwood has officially started. The loss served as a limited sample size to view how Chesney navigates a Big Ten juggernaut.

Positives

The first half did not go Chesney's way whatsoever. However, the Dukes would rally back hard in the second half, outscoring the Ducks 28-17. If the game had been longer, there is a chance that JMU could have taken the lead. It should be mentioned that Oregon had mostly backups during this stretch.

While much of the damage came against Oregon’s second- and third-string units, the Ducks possess legitimate depth at those spots—arguably more talent than Duke’s starting lineup. Even so, James Madison finished with more points and total yards than any opponent Oregon faced all season.

That level of production isn't accidentaly, it means something. UCLA easily has more resources than JMU to build a soild roster. With the bar already set for Chesney before his UCLA team takes their first snap, there is a very strong argument to be had that UCLA can make a sharp 180 year one.

Negatives

This was easily the worst defensive performance for James Madison this season. Entering this game they were ranked 10th in the nation in points allowed, as well as second in the league in overall rushing defense.

Oregon's starters exposed real gaps in JMU's defensive playcalling, meaning UCLA may need to look somewhere else for a defensive coordinator. Unlike Dean Kennedy, Colin Hitschler has not been announced as a coach for this Bob Chesney-led UCLA team.

The Bruins desperately need to fill that hole; this loss proved that the transfer of power will not be as smooth as UCLA expected. The Bruins also need to address their defensive line , especially after this game, as the Ducks would rush for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

If Chesney overlooks this position group, the Bruins could find themselves in serious trouble. UCLA could end up exactly where James Madison was after the Oregon game—dazed, confused, and on the wrong side of the scoreboard. The good news is that UCLA now knows exactly what must be addressed moving forward.

Now that Bob Chesney has gotten his first taste of Big Ten football, he should know exactly what to diagnose in the Bruins' roster. UCLA's ceiling next season is still wide open; this game should not be discouraging.

