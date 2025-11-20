UCLA Hoops Surges in KenPom Following Sac State Blowout
The No. 19 UCLA Bruins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) haven't quite cruised through their early schedule. All four of their wins came with looking themselves in the mirror, especially their latest 79-48 win over Sacramento State, where Mick Cronin benched four of his regular starters.
UCLA started the season ranked 10th on the highly-regarded KenPom college basketball rankings. Following three unconvincing outings to open the season the Bruins dropped all the way to No. 30 on the rankings. A loss to Arizona dropped them just one spot to No. 31.
Fans may be unconvinced of the Bruins' four losses, but numbers are after their win against Sacramento State. UCLA moved up to No. 27 on Pomeroy's ratings, passing up Kansas, Auburn and North Carolina.
The Bruins' offense, though, continues to dip. It dropped six spots from No. 47 to No. 53 with a 116.0 offensive rating, which is the lowest rating of the top 27. The defense surged after defeating the Hornets, jumping to No. 12 in the country with a staunch 95.8 defensive rating.
UCLA's +20.15 net rating sits it at 27th in the nation and eighth-ranked Big Ten team, behind Purdue (4), Illinois (5), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (16), USC (18), Michigan State (19) and Indiana (22).
Internal Battles Persist in Blowout Win vs Sac State
A 79-48 blowout win over Sacramento State on Tuesday didn't come easy. The Bruins had to look themselves in the mirror with the help of coach Mick Cronin benching four of his regular starters. Eric Dailey Jr. was the only regular starter to take the floor.
Starting alongside him were Trent Perry, Jamar Brown, Brandon Williams and Stevem Jamerson II, and the message was received. They set the tone by not allowing the Hornets to score in the first six minutes of the game. Once the regular starters took the floor (Donovan Dent came in five more minutes after them), the tone remained.
However, an energetic start to the game waned as UCLA's offense faltered in the second half, returning to its early-season form.
Dailey led all scorers with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Xavier Booker followed off the bench with 12 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting while playing most of the second half in foul trouble.
Perry is continuing on his stellar early sophomore season, adding another 11 points to the fold. Jamar Brown was the final Bruin in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds.
UCLA's two remaining starters struggled all night. Forward Tyler Bilodeau fouled out after 18 minutes of play and finished with just six points. Dent's shooting struggles continued as he scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting (0-3 3PT), but added seven assists.
The Bruins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) return to Pauley Pavilion on Friday to take on Presbyterian at 7:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.
