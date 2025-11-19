UCLA’s Plan if Luke Duncan Has To Start vs Washington
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) are still awaiting the true status of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava ahead of their final home game of the season against the Washington Huskies.
The redshirt sophomore signal-caller missed their 48-10 loss to Ohio State with a concussion he suffered a week earlier against Nebraska. His absence made way for backup quarterback Luke Duncan to make his first career start against the top-ranked Buckeyes.
Odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan didn't do half bad, finishing with 154 yards on 16-of-23 passing for a touchdown, but the game plan for him was also limited. Especially in the first half, it seemed the Bruins staff was trying to ease him into his first start, understandably.
Once the training wheels appeared to come off, Duncan looked great and comfortable in the second half. Which begs the question: What is the game plan if Duncan has to start again against Washington?
During Monday's media availability, interim coach Tim Skipper outlined the plan while holding out hope that Iamaleava would be cleared.
"He'd be a week better, you know what I mean?" Skipper said of Duncan. "We'll see how that all plays out. I'm going to wait until we see what we have going as far as with the injuries and things like that,a nd then we'll just move along with it.
"I think with Luke, the first half was tough for him. He was getting used to it and everything. Then the second half, I think he calmed down. He really did a good job of protecting the ball, getting the ball to the playmakers, and had some very successful plays. So he'll get better and better. I'm sure if he has to go, it's fine with me. We'll roll with it."
Iamaleava's Status Update
Offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio and Reuben Unije were hobbled following the loss. Skipper spoke with the media on Monday and updated all three of the players' status moving forward preparing for Washington.
"They're all day-to-day," Skipper said. "They're doing a lot today in the training room and we'll see by the end of the day if they can go tomorrow. But they are truly day-to-day, so we have a chance for all three possibly to be able to go tomorrow, but we have to wait and see until they get through with all the testing and everything today."
When asked whether or not Duncan would be taking practice reps as a starter in the week leading up to Saturday's clash against the Huskies, Skipper said, "It's day-to-day. I mean, that's my honest answer. We meet in the evening times on Mondays, so we won't meet until later -- because it's our off day -- all the players do all their treatment and do all the things they need to do to get ready to go.
"So once I get that report and have a better idea of what we're doing, we'll know what direction we need to go as far as the quarterback situation. But I don't want to speculate anything right now. I'm kind of going to let the trainers and doctors tell us what we need to do."
