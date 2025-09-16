Three Underrated Coaching Candidates For UCLA Football Job
The UCLA Bruins no longer have a head football coach after DeShaun Foster was fired following a 0-3 start to the 2025 college football season. With the vacancy comes the potential of a new voice. Here are three underrated coaching candidates who could turn UCLA back into a winner with swift efficiency.
1. Matt Entz, Fresno State
Entz is a veteran head coach who is already making his impact felt at Fresno State. Entz was a long-time assistant at FCS North Dakota State before taking the head job when Chris Klieman took the Kansas State job.
In four years at North Dakota State, he went 60-11, winning two National Championships. He was USC's assistant head coach/ linebackers coach last season, helping the Trojans engineer an improved defense with former UCLA and current USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, and he's 3-1 as Fresno State's head coach.
Entz is a veteran coach with recruiting ties to Southern California, the Valley, and the Dakotas, plus surrounding areas. He's a defensive tactician and master recruiter.
2. G.J. Kinne, Texas State
One of the most underrated offensive minds in college football, Kinne's Run N Gun system has launched Texas State from the grounds of being a perpetual loser at the FBS level to a team finishing the last two seasons with eight wins, including two straight victories in the First Responders Bowl.
This is Kinne's third year. His bowl victories are the school's only, and his winning seasons are the school's second and third all-time at the FBS level.
3. Alex Golesh, South Florida
Golesh has had the history of working under winners throughout his career and since 2019, he's worked with Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Josh Heupel at both UCF and Tennessee. Talk about two men who know how to turn around a program. Golesh is doing his best impression at USF, and he's peaking in his third year as a head coach in the Sunshine State.
In his first two seasons, he went 7-6 with two straight bowl wins. Keep in mind, South Florida was 4-26 in their three previous seasons before Golesh's arrival.
In 2025, USF is taking names as they upset ranked Boise State and Florida (in the Swamp) to open up the season, even giving ranked Miami a tough time in Hard Rock Stadium. He builds a team of hitters, and that gives him an elite edge over "better" opponents.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.