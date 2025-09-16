All Bruins

Three Underrated Coaching Candidates For UCLA Football Job

The UCLA Bruins will need a new voice with a modern mindset to guide the football program back to success

Brock Vierra

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leaves the field following the loss aganst the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leaves the field following the loss aganst the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins no longer have a head football coach after DeShaun Foster was fired following a 0-3 start to the 2025 college football season. With the vacancy comes the potential of a new voice. Here are three underrated coaching candidates who could turn UCLA back into a winner with swift efficiency.

1. Matt Entz, Fresno State

Entz is a veteran head coach who is already making his impact felt at Fresno State. Entz was a long-time assistant at FCS North Dakota State before taking the head job when Chris Klieman took the Kansas State job.

Matt Entz
Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison head coach Matt Entz holds up the trophy after the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

In four years at North Dakota State, he went 60-11, winning two National Championships. He was USC's assistant head coach/ linebackers coach last season, helping the Trojans engineer an improved defense with former UCLA and current USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, and he's 3-1 as Fresno State's head coach.

Entz is a veteran coach with recruiting ties to Southern California, the Valley, and the Dakotas, plus surrounding areas. He's a defensive tactician and master recruiter.

2. G.J. Kinne, Texas State

One of the most underrated offensive minds in college football, Kinne's Run N Gun system has launched Texas State from the grounds of being a perpetual loser at the FBS level to a team finishing the last two seasons with eight wins, including two straight victories in the First Responders Bowl.

G.J. Kinne
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne during a time out in the first quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

This is Kinne's third year. His bowl victories are the school's only, and his winning seasons are the school's second and third all-time at the FBS level.

3. Alex Golesh, South Florida

Golesh has had the history of working under winners throughout his career and since 2019, he's worked with Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Josh Heupel at both UCF and Tennessee. Talk about two men who know how to turn around a program. Golesh is doing his best impression at USF, and he's peaking in his third year as a head coach in the Sunshine State.

Alex Golesh
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh lreacts to a play with quarterback Byrum Brown (17) against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his first two seasons, he went 7-6 with two straight bowl wins. Keep in mind, South Florida was 4-26 in their three previous seasons before Golesh's arrival.

In 2025, USF is taking names as they upset ranked Boise State and Florida (in the Swamp) to open up the season, even giving ranked Miami a tough time in Hard Rock Stadium. He builds a team of hitters, and that gives him an elite edge over "better" opponents.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.