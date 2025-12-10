What Bob Chesney's Playoff Appearance Means for UCLA
After hiring Bob Chesney, he continues to show why UCLA made the right choice.
The Bruins’ 2025 campaign was a clear reminder to fans that UCLA is still far from making noise in an increasingly competitive college football landscape. However, their recent hire, head coach Bob Chesney, shattered a glass ceiling of his own by leading James Madison to the College Football Playoff.
What This Means for the Future of UCLA Football
At face value, the main implication of Chesney reaching the College Football Playoff is that it may delay UCLA’s ability to announce the rest of its staff hires. But here at SI, we know there are far more significant implications for the Bruins than just timing.
The most significant implication lies in UCLA’s future in the Big Ten. In recent years, the Bruins have become the punching bag of one of the nation’s most competitive conferences — a conference that currently features the top two teams in the country in Indiana and Ohio State.
From this season’s matchups against those teams, it was clear UCLA still has a long way to go before becoming truly competitive. However, that’s where Bob Chesney comes in — a coach who simply knows how to win.
His impact could easily fast-track UCLA’s success in the coming years. Talent was never the issue this season, and with Chesney at the helm, the Bruins may finally be in a position to land major recruits and high-profile transfers this offseason.
While it may be unlikely that Chesney follows the same first-year trajectory as Curt Cignetti — who left JMU for a Big Ten job and immediately led Indiana to a College Football Playoff berth — there is definitely still a realistic shot for UCLA to take a major step forward under his leadership.
Comparing JMU to UCLA
The biggest difference between JMU and UCLA is everything that comes with the job. It’s not just the on-field success — something UCLA has lacked recently — but the big-name brand and massive opportunities available to Chesney as he looks to build a strong program in Westwood.
Between the Bruins’ location, resources, and recruiting reach, Chesney now has tools and advantages he never had at JMU.
Chesney will also be able to stabilize UCLA — something he consistently provided at JMU and a major reason for the Dukes’ rise to national relevance.
One of UCLA’s most glaring issues this season was its lack of consistency, both from players and the coaching staff. That type of instability is exactly what Chesney is known for diagnosing and correcting quickly.
The future undeniably looks bright in Westwood, and before long, we’ll be writing about wins here at SI.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.