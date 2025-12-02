2 Players Bob Chesney Should Bring With Him to UCLA
After hiring Bob Chesney, this comes with plenty of hype, as well as plenty of roster implications.
Most head coaches, after getting a new job, especially after moving up to a team of similar stature to UCLA's, tend to bring with them some of the players that made them so successful in the first place. JMU currently stands at 11-1, and a lot of that success can be attributed to these players.
Alonza Barnett III | QB
UCLA already has a star quarterback in Nico Iamaleava; however, there is a sizeable chance that he decides to hit the transfer portal to re-establish himself on a different team. If this isn't the case, Chesney could have a dilemma on his hands if he decides to bring junior Alonza Barnett III.
Barnett really showed this season that he is the real deal. He had completed a solid 61.6% of his passes, 2,440, 20 touchdowns, on just seven interceptions. On the ground, he has been even more impressive with 458 yards and 13 touchdowns.
If he decides not to follow Chesney, there will still be a huge market for him. If he does, it will be interesting to see what these implications mean for Iamaleava; quarterback battle incoming?
Wayne Knight | RB
Easily, the backbone of Chesney’s No. 10 nationally ranked offense at JMU has been Wayne Knight, who has been outstanding on the ground all season. There’s no question that one of UCLA’s biggest downfalls this year was the absence of a reliable running game, making Knight’s potential impact even more significant.
Jalen Berger, the Bruins’ leading rusher behind Iamaleava, is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining. He’s also eligible for the NFL Draft, making this offseason a pivotal decision point for him. If he leaves, it will create a massive hole in the offense, something Knight will be able to fill.
This season, Knight carried the ball 169 times for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry. His eight touchdowns match the total rushing touchdowns of the entire UCLA team this season.
The Bruins’ offseason is shaping up to be one for the ages. Chesney, renowned for winning wherever he goes, will want to hit the ground running the moment he sets foot in Pasadena. With a wave of roster changes likely on the way, it will be fascinating to see what direction he chooses to take this team.
