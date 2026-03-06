3 Huskies Poised to Test UCLA to Its Limits

By all accounts, UCLA should be able to win this game. However, Washington still has several players capable of creating problems.

The Huskies showed flashes of that potential when the two teams met back on Feb. 19. UCLA won the game 82–67 in convincing fashion, but a few notable Washington performances suggest this quarterfinal matchup could be closer than many expect. UCLA is still far from perfect.

Sayvia Sellers | G

Oregon’s Elisa Mevius, left, is fouled by Washington’s Sayvia Sellers during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest threats for Washington is Sayvia Sellers. Sellers has been outstanding this season, averaging 19.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Her scoring ability makes her one of the most dangerous guards in the conference.

UCLA may try to counter Sellers by leaning on its size advantage in the backcourt. Players such as Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez have the physical edge against the 5-foot-7 Sellers. If the Bruins can use that advantage defensively, they could put Sellers in the cellar in this one.

Brynn McGaughy | F

Washington forward Brynn McGaughy (21) trails Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) as she drives down court Feb. 11, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman Brynn McGaughy also gave UCLA trouble in the first matchup. She scored 19 points in just 23 minutes while shooting 58% from the field and 75% from three-point range. If UCLA fails to contain her again, Washington could keep the game competitive, something UCLA must avoid.

That means Lauren Betts will need to set the tone early in the paint. McGaughy has been one of Washington’s most promising players this season despite being a freshman, and her offensive ability makes her a difficult matchup. Limiting her production will be critical if UCLA hopes to control the game.

Avery Howell | G

Oregon’s Avary Cain, left, has a shot blocked by Washington’s Avery Howell during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene March 1, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guard Avery Howell is another player UCLA must watch closely. In the previous matchup against the Bruins, Howell played 40 minutes and scored 17 points while adding seven rebounds. She shot 58.3% from the field and 50% from three-point range, proving she can contribute across multiple areas.

UCLA will likely rely on defenders such as Kiki Rice and Gianna Kneepkens to slow Howell down. If Washington’s guards can replicate those scoring performances, the Huskies could keep this game closer than expected. This starts with eliminating Howell's scoring impact.

All things considered, UCLA still enters the matchup as the clear favorite. However, slowing down Sellers, McGaughy, and Howell will be essential. If the Bruins can limit those three players and maintain their defensive intensity, they should be well-positioned to advance.