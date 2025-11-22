All Bruins

UCLA Could Make History in the Upcoming WBNA Draft

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (left) and guard Kiki Rice at press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (left) and guard Kiki Rice at press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
For the first time since 2002, there is a realistic chance that four players from the same college could be selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. This year, four UCLA Bruins have positioned themselves to potentially match that historic feat.

A recent ESPN mock draft projects four UCLA standouts to be selected in the first round. Here’s where each Bruin is expected to land.

Lauren Betts: No.2 Overall | Minnesota Lynx

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) dribbles against Connecticut Huskies center Jana El Alfy (8) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There is little doubt that Lauren Betts is one of the most talented players in all of women’s college basketball. She has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick for months, but recent mock drafts now have her going second behind Spain’s Awa Fam. Still, there remains a legitimate chance Betts could hear her name called first on draft night.

Betts' Illustrious college accolades include a 2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year as well as the 2025 Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s top center. She was selected to the Associated Press First Team All-America and the USBWA First Team All-America for the 2024–25 season.

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Sa'Myah Smith (5) rebonds against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Since coming to UCLA in 2023, she has averaged 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting an excellent 63.7 % from the field. While she has had a slow start this season, we should see her production start to pick up soon.

Gianna Kneepkens: No. 8 Overall | Golden State Valkyries

Mar 21, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) celebrates getting fouled while making a three point basket against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After an incredible season at Utah, where she averaged 19.3 points and shot 44.4 percent from three, her transfer to UCLA helped cement the Bruins as a true super team with legitimate national title aspirations.

Gianna Kneepkens, like Lauren Betts, has the resume to support this high draft selection. She was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, 2x First Team All-Pac-12, and All-Big 12 First team with Utah.

Mar 21, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) attempts a three point basket over Indiana Hoosiers forward Karoline Striplin (11) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Throughout her career, she has averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, while shooting a very impressive 49.4% from the field.

Gabriela Jaquez: No.11 Overall | Washington Mystics

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez, since becoming a star last season, was integral to UCLA's Final Four run this past season. This year, she has fully blossomed into one of UCLA's best this season.

Unlike the others mentioned, she doesn’t carry a lengthy list of accolades. But this season’s production makes it clear she doesn’t need them—her play alone is enough to position her as a potential top pick.

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

So far this season she has been on fire, averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists. She is doing all of this while shooting a remarkable 61.2% from the field and 47.4% from three.

Kiki Rice: No.14 Overall | Seattle Storm

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) controls the ball against Connecticut Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since committing to UCLA in 2022, she has consistently been one of the team’s most reliable contributors. Rice’s steady production and leadership have earned her national recognition and positioned her as a projected first-round pick in the WNBA Draft.

Throughout her college career she has been named to a All-Big Ten First Team, NCAA Elite 90 Award, and has been named a candidate for a Wooden Award.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) defends Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) as she drives toward the basket Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since joining the team she has averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists. She has done this while shooting 44.4% from the field.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0) high fives head coach Cori Close during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Women’s basketball in 2002 was a far different landscape than it is today. College athletes now command national attention in ways that were unheard of two decades ago. For UCLA to potentially produce four first-round picks in this new era would be nothing short of historic.

