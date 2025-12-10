Biggest Takeaways from Bob Chesney's Presser

Bob Chesney is officially the coach for the UCLA Bruins for the foreseeable future. Here is what he had to say at his opening press conference.

Chesney's Confidence as Bruins HC

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After UCLA was able to win the championship in the NCAA Water Polo Tournament , it really raised the stakes for the vision of the football program moving forward. Westwood is known for its success everywhere but in football. In comes Chesney to change all of that:

And to me there is zero doubt in my mind that we can win here at UCLA. I think when you go through and think about the history here. Not only on the football field, but in all the other sports. Most recently, men's water polo. You know, the amount of 125 national championships. to be held here, 11 banners hanging in the pavilion. The things that come with it to me are just this is the expectation, right? And what we are doing is not Bob Chesney on UCLA's Success

Why Transfers Don't Scare Chesney

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney is no stranger to major roster turnover—large transfer classes were a recurring theme during his time at James Madison . Rebuilding this Bruins roster won’t faze him in the slightest; Chesney knows how to play the cards he’s dealt and turn them into a competitive team.

But, for me, in the past, I can just tell you that at Madison, we ultimately had a center, a guard, and a punter— you know, come back from you know the first year I got there— and we had won our first bowl game ever in the history of the school. Then, this next year, you know, 60-some players later in the portal. Then, this year, 50-some players later in the portal, and here we are as one of those teams in the 12-team playoffs. Bob Chesney on Team Building

Bob Chesney's Vision for UCLA

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney was asked about the challenges he might expect as a first time coach in the West Coast. He made it clear that he wants UCLA to stick out among the rest, as a true power house, not only in the West Coast but the entire country.

We have to be the premier program in this state. There's zero doubt about it. I have a much better understanding. Over the past few months, I have exactly what it's going to take. I think we've got to make sure, as we begin our hiring process, that we make sure we have people that have deep ties here to the West Coast that certainly understand the players. Bob Chesney

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, this was an excellent press conference from Chesney. He clearly outlined UCLA’s vision for the future, and there’s plenty for Bruins fans to be excited about as this new era begins.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.