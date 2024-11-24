4 Bruins to Watch in No. 5 UCLA's Matchup With No. 1 South Carolina
UCLA women's basketball is rolling at 4-0 and will get a chance to see where it truly stands at this early stage in the season when it hosts No. 1 South Carolina.
The No. 5 Bruins started off the season with a ranked showdown with Louisville and haven't had much of a test yet.
But Sunday's game will certainly be one, as the defending national champions haven't lost since the 2023 Final Four.
Let's take a look at four Bruins to watch in this top-five matchup.
C Lauren Betts
Betts has been one of the best centers in the nation so far this season. The second-year Bruin is averaging a double-double with 21.5 points per game and 11.5 rebounds.
Betts comes off a stellar outing against Arkansas in which she posted 20 points and 12 rebounds, helping will the Bruins to a dominant 101-52 victory.
F Timea Gardiner
Gardiner has also been averaging double figures in scoring at 14.0 points per game. She's been lighting it up from deep, averaging almost four 3-pointers a game with 57.7% efficiency.
Gardiner is also averaging 4.5 rebounds per game. The transfer forward has been a star for the Bruins so far this season and will need to continue her success on Sunday for UCLA to have a chance at an upset.
G Elina Aarnisalo
Aarnisalo is proving to be one of the best freshmen in the nation so far this season, averaging 12.5 points per game and a conference-best 7.5 assists. She is also averaging 4.3 rebounds.
Aarnisalo is off to a great start to her collegiate career and has a chance to be something special down the raod.
F Janiah Barker
The veteran forward and first-year Bruin is averaging a near double-double with 11.3 points per game and 9.8 rebounds. She is also getting it done defensively, averaging almost two steals a game with 1.8.
Barker has done all of this while coming off the bench.
Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. PST, 4 p.m. EST at Pauley Pavilion. It will be these two teams' first meeting since the 2023 Sweet 16 when South Carolina bounced UCLA on its way to the Final Four.