4 Bruins to Watch in No. 5 UCLA's Matchup With No. 1 South Carolina

No. 5 UCLA is preparing for its toughest game yet as it hosts No. 1 South Carolina.

Aidan Champion

Mar 30, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) looks to make a pass against the LSU Tigers during the first half in the semifinals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
UCLA women's basketball is rolling at 4-0 and will get a chance to see where it truly stands at this early stage in the season when it hosts No. 1 South Carolina.

The No. 5 Bruins started off the season with a ranked showdown with Louisville and haven't had much of a test yet.

But Sunday's game will certainly be one, as the defending national champions haven't lost since the 2023 Final Four.

Let's take a look at four Bruins to watch in this top-five matchup.

C Lauren Betts

Betts has been one of the best centers in the nation so far this season. The second-year Bruin is averaging a double-double with 21.5 points per game and 11.5 rebounds.

Betts comes off a stellar outing against Arkansas in which she posted 20 points and 12 rebounds, helping will the Bruins to a dominant 101-52 victory.

F Timea Gardiner

Gardiner has also been averaging double figures in scoring at 14.0 points per game. She's been lighting it up from deep, averaging almost four 3-pointers a game with 57.7% efficiency.

Gardiner is also averaging 4.5 rebounds per game. The transfer forward has been a star for the Bruins so far this season and will need to continue her success on Sunday for UCLA to have a chance at an upset.

G Elina Aarnisalo

Aarnisalo is proving to be one of the best freshmen in the nation so far this season, averaging 12.5 points per game and a conference-best 7.5 assists. She is also averaging 4.3 rebounds.

Aarnisalo is off to a great start to her collegiate career and has a chance to be something special down the raod.

F Janiah Barker

The veteran forward and first-year Bruin is averaging a near double-double with 11.3 points per game and 9.8 rebounds. She is also getting it done defensively, averaging almost two steals a game with 1.8.

Barker has done all of this while coming off the bench.

Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. PST, 4 p.m. EST at Pauley Pavilion. It will be these two teams' first meeting since the 2023 Sweet 16 when South Carolina bounced UCLA on its way to the Final Four.

