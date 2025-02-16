BREAKING: UCLA No. 1 Overall Seed in First Reveal Despite Recent Loss
UCLA women's basketball is still regarded as the best team in the country, despite its recent loss to its bitter rival, No. 6 USC.
The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee announced its first top 16 reveal on Sunday. The Bruins were the No. 1 overall seed.
The other three 1 seeds were South Carolina (2), which UCLA knocked off earlier in the season to take over the No. 1 spot in the rankings, Texas (3) and Notre Dame (4).
The first reveal had UCLA in the Spokane 1 region, joined by No. 2-seeded LSU, No. 3-seeded Duke and No. 4-seeded Tennessee.
South Carolina was in the Birmingham 2 region, joined by No. 2-seeded NC State, No. 3-seeded TCU and No. 4 seeded Oklahoma.
USC was deemed a No. 2 seed in the Spoke 4 region, joined by Notre Dame, No. 3-seeded Kansas State and No. 4-seeded Kentucky.
Lastly, the Birmingham 4 region consisted of Texas, No. 2-seeded UConn, No. 3-seeded North Carolina and No. 4-seeded Ohio State.
“With 29 days to go before Selection Sunday, this first reveal provided some clarity on the top teams today and also pointed to the many important matchups that will be played over the next several weeks that will greatly impact the 2025 championship field,” said Arkansas assistant vice chancellor and deputy director of athletics and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee
Derita Dawkins, per the NCAA.
The next reveal will be on Thursday Feb. 27 and will be the only other one before the official bracket reveal on Selection Sunday, which will be March 16.
UCLA had started the season 23-0 before its loss to USC on Thursday. The Bruins will look to get back on the win column when they host No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday at 6 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. EST.
After that, UCLA has just four-more regular-season games, with its final being against the Trojans, a rematch that will be held at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday March 1.
The Big Ten Tournament is set for March 5 and will run through the 9th.
The NCAA Tournament will then begin on March 18.
