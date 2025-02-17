Bruins Avoid Upset Without Top Scorer Betts
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (24-1, 12-1) escaped disaster on Sunday night as they scraped past the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-6, 9-5) by a score of 75-69 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins were without top scorer and National Player of the Year candidate, junior forward Lauren Betts.
The Spartans held a one-point lead with just over 2 minutes to play, but would not find another point the rest of the way, giving the Bruins a 6-0 run to finish the contest and remain a half-game behind their bitter rival, No. 6 USC Trojans (22-2, 12-1).
Betts was seen at mid-court during pregame warmups sporting an air cast on her right foot. She most likely injured something in her foot during UCLA's upset loss to the Trojans on Thursday night. She posted 18 points and 13 rebounds in the team's first loss of the season.
The former Stanford transfer is currently day-to-day, which is a good sign, but her absence was a glaring issue for the Bruins against Michigan State. Each of the Bruins' 11 Big Ten wins to this point were by double-digits, making the Spartans the closest margin of victory against a conference team this year.
In Betts' place, junior forward Janiah Barker made her third start of the season and did not disappoint. She posted one of her best performances of the year in a clutch spot, pouring in 18 points with 12 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.
Netting 19.5 points per game while adding 9,9 rebounds makes Betts one of the most dangerous players in the entire country. She has scored over 30 points twice this season, with 13 double-doubles through 22 games. Her impact is needed for a deep playoff run in March.
UCLA will be back in action at home Thursday when it battles the Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5, 11-4). Betts' status is still up in the air, but it is fair to assume that she will be suiting up for that contest. If her injury lingers, the Bruins could be facing some adversity in the final stretch of the year.
