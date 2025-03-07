Big Ten Tournament Expands: What It Means for UCLA
The 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament is well underway, but this year, it looks different than ever before.
Taking place from March 5-9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the tournament features 15 teams for the first time in history.
Previously, the tournament included 14 teams with two byes, but with the Big Ten expanding to 18 schools — including UCLA — changes were made to ensure that more teams have a chance to compete in the postseason.
With more teams involved, the level of competition and success needed to contend for a championship has only increased. UCLA has had an outstanding season against new conference opponents and looks to carry that momentum into tournament play.
The tournament remains a five-day event, but the seeding and bye system has been adjusted to accommodate the expanded field. The top four seeds receive a double bye, automatically advancing to the quarterfinals without playing in the early rounds.
Teams seeded 5-9 receive a single bye, moving straight to the second round, while teams seeded 10-15 must compete in the first round on Day 1. This means that lower-seeded teams must win five games in five days to claim the tournament title.
The first round now includes three games instead of two, meaning one extra team must battle for survival right away. The new format ensures that teams are still rewarded for regular-season success while allowing 15 programs the opportunity to compete for a championship.
For UCLA, the double bye is a major advantage. As the No. 2 seed, the Bruins do not play until Day 3 (the quarterfinals), giving them valuable extra time to recover from the regular season, refine their game plan and prepare for their opponent, Nebraska.
The Bruins already faced the Cornhuskers once, pummeling them, 91-54, which should give UCLA an edge, especially as its opponent faces potential fatigue.
If UCLA wins its quarterfinal matchup, it moves directly to the semifinals, while lower-seeded teams could be playing their third or fourth game in as many days.
The increased number of teams not only makes the tournament more competitive but also fosters greater opportunities for upsets and Cinderella runs, which could reshape the conference landscape.
Expanding the tournament brings more fan bases into the action and raises the stakes in what is already one of the most competitive conferences in the country.
As women’s basketball continues to gain national attention, the Big Ten’s expansion and tournament structure provides a highly competitive and entertaining platform for that growth.
With numerous ranked teams, intense matchups, and potential storylines unfolding, this tournament showcases why the Big Ten is one of the premier conferences in college basketball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.