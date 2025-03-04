Kiki Rice Sends a Clear Message After UCLA’s Loss
No. 4 UCLA women’s basketball closed out its home schedule with a hard-fought 80-67 loss to No. 2 USC at Pauley Pavilion. The defeat, just the Bruins’ second of the season, sparked frustration but also a renewed sense of determination.
Junior guard Kiki Rice took ownership of the team’s shortcomings in the postgame press conference, stressing the need to learn from the setback as UCLA prepares for postseason play.
Rice was clear in her assessment of UCLA’s performance, placing the responsibility squarely on the team’s shoulders.
“As a team, we'll all take accountability for where we fell short,” she said. “I felt like we were perfectly prepared to go out there and win that game by our coaches. And it's on us. We'll take full accountability. We'll watch the film individually. We'll watch the film as a group and figure out where we can be better for each other and for the school.”
Rice’s comments reflect a no-excuses mentality — acknowledging that the Bruins had everything they needed to succeed but simply didn’t execute. That type of self-awareness will be key as UCLA prepares for the Big Ten Tournament.
Despite the loss, Rice’s effort never wavered. She led UCLA with 16 points while adding six assists and four rebounds, making her presence felt on both ends of the floor.
“Just trying to finish out the play. I wanted to give it all I had in this game and show it for my teammates," Rice said. "So I was just trying to get everyone going, show what this game meant to me, to Gab [Jaquez], to I would think most of us, all of us. But, yeah, just trying to give full effort.”
Rice's determination was evident throughout the game, particularly in the third quarter, when she scored 8 points and helped the Bruins cut USC’s lead to just 4 before the Trojans responded with a 9-0 run.
Despite the uphill battle, Rice’s competitive fire never faded. She compared this loss to previous heartbreaks, particularly UCLA’s 2023 NCAA Tournament defeat to LSU and last year’s Pac-12 Tournament exit.
“I think the disappointment is a little bit similar to our game last year where we lost to LSU,” Rice said. “I think similar disappointment, same with our Pac-12 tournament game last year. And I think, again, we'll regroup, we'll get better, we'll respond from this for sure. But I do think that we're going to have to figure out a way to be different than we have been this entire year.”
The question now is: What will UCLA change? Rice’s acknowledgment that the Bruins can’t afford to be the same team moving forward suggests that adjustments — both mentally and strategically — are coming.
One of the biggest issues for UCLA in this game was turnovers. The Bruins committed 16 turnovers, leading to 25 USC points, a key factor in the loss. Rice didn’t hesitate to point out that these were mistakes within UCLA’s control.
“We turned the ball over. We didn't execute the scout,” she said. “And we didn't go to what we were supposed to be going to, whether that's offensively, defensively. But those were just mental errors and self-inflicted wounds. They didn't do anything. I don't think they really did anything to prevent us from being able to run our offense. But we just turned the ball over and made bad decisions.”
Rice's assessment underscores the reality that UCLA’s struggles were more about execution than being outmatched. Limiting mental errors and making smarter decisions with the ball will be critical moving forward.
With the Big Ten Tournament looming, Rice’s leadership will be crucial in making sure UCLA quickly turns the page from this loss. The Bruins have been one of the best teams in the country all season, and her focus on accountability and improvement suggests they won’t let this setback define them.
