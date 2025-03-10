Bruins Back on Top Following Conference Tournament Title
UCLA women's basketball made a statement with its come-from-behind win over USC in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.
Not only were the Bruins finally able to overcome their rival, which they had already lost to twice this season, but they were able to prove to the nation that they should once again be considered the best team in the country.
And they are.
UCLA is ranked No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Monday. It is the first time since the week of Feb. 10 that the Bruins were ranked No. 1. They held the spot for 12 straight weeks after upsetting the defending national champion, South Carolina, in November.
UCLA had fallen out of the No. 1 spot following its first loss to USC. It fell to No. 3, rose to No. 2 the following week and then down to No. 4 following its second loss to the Trojans in its regular-season finale.
But the Bruins redeemed themselves with their conquering of USC in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament title game.
Sunday's win was monumental for UCLA, as it may have locked it in for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But it was also a victory of pride. After falling to their greatest rival twice, the Bruins proved they could overcome the No. 1 obstacle that had stood in their way this season, and in doing so, earned the conference tournament title in their first season in the Big Ten.
"Thankful," said UCLA coach Cori Close after the game. "Thankful and humbled to watch them persevere, to grow, to find ways to win, to be committed to selflessness, just so grateful.
"I just was praying this morning; I was like, 'I just want to see them be the best version of themselves for each other.' And that's what I got to see today is them just find a way in unpredictable ways."
USC fell to No. 4 in the AP Poll. In between the rivals is South Carolina at No. 2 and UConn at No. 3.
The Bruins will await their NCAA Tournament destiny, which will be revealed on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday. The first round will be held on March 21 and 22.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.