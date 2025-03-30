Bruins Thrived Under Close in Sweet 16
There were plenty of headlines to go around after No. 1 UCLA’s 76-62 Sweet 16 victory over No. 5 Ole Miss Friday night.
Junior center Lauren Betts delivered a career night with 31 points on 15-for-16 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.
But beyond the stats, the score, or even the highlight reels, the voice that rang loudest postgame belonged to Coach Cori Close.
“Really grateful, really proud of our team, proud of how we continue just to learn from what the game teaches us and how we respond, especially in the second half,” Close said. “Just really thankful for another chance to earn a 1-0, and that's really all I'm focused on.”
UCLA responded to the lessons of the first half, where Ole Miss trimmed the Bruins’ early lead and briefly took control with their pressure-heavy defense. The Rebels outscored UCLA by eight in the second quarter and held the Bruins scoreless for nearly three minutes.
But Close and her staff made the kind of subtle yet significant adjustments that turned the game around.
“We just said, ‘Hey, we're going to play through the middle of the floor and try to get all kinds of different ways to go high-low,’ and that made a huge difference,” Close said. “It’s a lot harder to double team when you're entering the ball from the middle of the floor or from the slots.”
That shift opened the door for Betts, whose dominance around the rim became increasingly difficult to contain.
“You have a generational player on your team, she's not only dominant for herself, but she makes everybody on the floor better,” Close said. “So, you just want to put the ball in her hands as many ways and as many times as possible.”
Close’s humility stood out amid the celebratory moment. Even when praised for halftime adjustments, she deflected credit to her staff and took ownership of the slower second quarter.
“If I’m going to take credit for adjustments at halftime, then I have to take responsibility for why we didn’t do it better for the whole first half,” Close said. “Our job is to prepare and empower them, and then to adjust and equip them as the game goes along.”
That job continues Sunday, when UCLA meets No. 3 seed LSU in the Elite Eight. The Tigers beat the Bruins in last year’s NCAA Tournament, a fact that won’t be lost on the team in its prep.
But whatever happens next, Close made it clear she’s already relishing the opportunity.
“I was just thinking this morning, I was writing in my prayer journal … how lucky am I to coach amazing young women, to be on the biggest stages, and to have a staff that serves people so selflessly,” Close said. “So, I’m just a thankful person, excited to coach another game.”
Please give us a follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to never miss a breaking news story.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.