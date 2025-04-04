UCLA Ready to Make History Once Again
Under the bright lights of Amalie Arena, the UCLA women’s basketball team walked through practice with the calm confidence of a group that belongs. Because they do.
On the eve of the program’s first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance, Coach Cori Close made it clear that the Bruins didn’t stumble into Tampa by chance. They prepared for this moment.
“This is not a surprise for us to be here,” Close said on Thursday. “We expected and believed that we would be in Tampa. That being said, we’re really grateful, but we are ready to compete.”
The Bruins, now 34-2, will face No. 2 seed UConn on Friday evening with a shot at the national championship game on the line. For Close, the matchup is both a professional milestone and a full circle moment.
Nearly 13 years ago, in her first season at UCLA, she spent time observing UConn’s practices, hoping to learn from legendary Head Coach Geno Auriemma and his staff.
“He’s a master teacher,” Close said. “He’s done it in a style of play that I really enjoy, especially on the offensive end. … I think when people who have set the standard of the game are willing to reach back and teach somebody else, it goes a long way.”
But admiration does not mean intimidation. Close knows exactly what it will take for her team to knock off one of women’s college basketball’s most storied programs.
“The number one thing we’ve got to do defensively is limit their three point attempt rate,” she said. “And the other thing they do is they use players as you try to extend to do that to cut behind you. So, to be able to defend back cuts is really important.
" … We also have to figure out how we can play through the paint, not just with Lauren Betts.”
UCLA’s dominance in March has been fueled by sharp perimeter shooting, most recently from junior forward Timea Gardiner and junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, who combined to shoot 9-13 from beyond the arc in the Bruins’ Elite Eight win over LSU.
But Close emphasized that offensive efficiency must be rooted in the paint and built outward, not the other way around.
While Friday marks UCLA’s first trip to the NCAA Final Four, Close does not see her team’s inexperience on this stage as a disadvantage. If anything, it is a fresh opportunity, free from the burden of expectation.
“We’re not preparing to be here, we’re preparing to win,” she said. “We’ve spent more time as number one in the country all year long and we were the most non-talked about number one team in history.”
That underdog energy has fueled the Bruins all season. Now, they plan to use it one more time against a team they respect deeply but do not fear.
For UCLA, the focus remains on the present. After more than a decade of building, this Final Four run marks a defining moment in Close’s tenure. What makes this group so special, she said, is how they have embraced the collective.
“I think it’s the hardest working team that I’ve ever been a part of, top to bottom,” Close said. “I have to kick them out of the gym all the time. … It’s uncommon to have this many stars willing to give up individual things for a more powerful, collective thing.”
That foundation has carried UCLA to this moment. On Friday, the Bruins will try to take one more step, not just to make history, but to show they were always meant to be here.
