Can Bruins Complete Undefeated Season?
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (22-0, 10-0) continue to prove why they are the top team in college basketball this season. After another dominant conference win, taking down No. 8 Ohio State earlier this week, the Bruins now hold a program-record 22-game win streak and are on the precipice of greatness.
With just seven regular season games remaining, UCLA has a strong opportunity to finish out the season undefeated. It would be its first time accomplishing that feat in program history, but with how it has played against the rest of the nation's best, the chances are high.
Simply put, the Bruins have dominated almost every opponent they have faced this season, no matter the talent level. This team has played six ranked teams this season, three inside the top 10, and outscored those opponents by a combined 81 points. It has won five of the six by double-digits.
Coach Cori Close's group ranks fifth in the nation in point differential (+26.6), fifth in field goal percentage (49.4%), and fourth in rebounds per game (45.1). The consistent performances ever since opening night are the biggest reason why the Bruins are in this historical position.
The final stretch of their season is short of being easy, awaiting three more ranked teams in their final seven games. UCLA still has to play its bitter rival, No. 7 USC Trojans, twice in the final few weeks but has avoided giving any reason to doubt its ability to sweep the Crosstown Showdown.
There is no doubt that the Bruins are going to be a favorite to win the NCAA Tournament this season, but the toughest battles are still to come. The No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks (21-1, 10-0) will surely seek revenge if they square up in the tournament after the Bruins upset them earlier this year.
Bottom line, this group has all the tools to achieve destiny and take this season all the way to the finish line. With so many dynamic pieces on both ends of the floor, no team has been able to find a weakness in this Bruins team and it does not seem that they will start anytime soon.
