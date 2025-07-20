UCLA's Lauren Betts Signs Lucrative Unrivaled NIL Deal
UCLA Women's Basketball superstar Lauren Betts is one of 13 women's college basketball stars to sign a new name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Unrivaled, a 3v3 basketball league filled with the WNBA's biggest stars, founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
Betts is one of 13 athletes to sign a deal with the league, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Betts is joined by her UCLA teammates, Kiki Rice and Sienna Betts (her sister), USC's JuJu Watkins, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, TCU's Olivia Miles, Texas' Madison Booker, LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley, Iowa State's Audi Crooks, South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson, and Michigan's Syla Swords.
"Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission," Unrivaled president of basketball operations Luke Cooper said in Andrews' story. "This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes."
Betts became UCLA WBB's first-ever National Defensive Player of the Year in her junior season with the Bruins. She was also a unanimous selection for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
She averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.7% from the field. She played in 34 games this season an averaged 30 minutes per game.
Led by Betts, the Bruins finished the season 34-3, winning the Big Ten Conference Championship and later being defeated by eventual national champion UConn Huskies in the Women's Final Four.
Ahead of her senior season in Westwood, Betts will be joined by her younger sister, Sienna Betts, a five-star power forward from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado. Sienna is the No. 3 ranked player in the nation according to 247Sports' composite ranking system.
Lauren, Sienna and younger brother Dylan Betts, a 7-foot-2 high school freshman, are building a basketball dynasty similar to Lauren's teammate Gabriela Jaquez and her brother, Miami Heat forward and former Bruin Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The Betts children are making their mark on UCLA and USA Basketball, Sienna and Dylan are the latest to run through the national team circuit, receiving invites and attending camps.
