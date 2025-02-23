Bruins Hit the Road for Big Ten Battle
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (25-1, 13-1 Big Ten) are set to begin their final regular-season road trip with a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
UCLA enters the contest as one of the most dominant teams in the country, boasting an impressive 25-1 record and a firm grip on the Big Ten standings. The Bruins have been a force on both ends of the court, leading the conference in multiple statistical categories, including assists per game (20.7), field goal percentage (.485), and scoring defense (55.9 OPPG).
Defensive intensity and rebounding have been the foundation of UCLA’s success this season. The Bruins lead the Big 10 in rebounding margin (+14.7) and rebounds per game (44.5).
Junior center Lauren Betts has been at the forefront of this dominance, ranking third in the Big Ten in rebounds per game (9.7) while leading the league in blocks (67).
Junior guard Kiki Rice has been a key facilitator for UCLA, ranking second in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.44). Rice has taken a major leap in efficiency, refining her 3-point shooting, now hitting 36.7% from beyond the arc, a 15-percentage-point jump since her Bruin debut.
Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez has been a model of consistency, averaging 5.0 rebounds per game while committing just 25 turnovers across 26 games. Her steady presence and shooting efficiency (.545 FG%) make her a vital part of the Bruins' success.
The Hawkeyes enter the game with an 18-8 overall record and an 8-7 mark in conference play. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs, with UCLA holding a 1-1 record against Iowa.
Iowa has been competitive in the Big Ten, but UCLA’s defensive prowess and rebounding advantage could pose significant challenges for the Hawkeyes.
With just four games left in the regular season, UCLA looks to continue its dominance and solidify its standing as one of the top teams in the nation heading into the postseason. The Bruins have already secured eight ranked victories this season and will look to add another statement win on the road.
With Betts dominating the paint, Rice running the offense, and a defense that has been one of the best in the nation, the Bruins are poised to keep rolling as March approaches.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.