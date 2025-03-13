Bruins’ Star Lauren Betts Earns Major Recognition
Nobody has been more impactful for the No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball team than junior center Lauren Betts.
The 6-foot-7 standout continues to add to her growing list of accolades, as she has been named one of five finalists for the prestigious 2025 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced last Friday.
The award honors the top center in Division I women’s basketball — an accolade Betts is widely considered a frontrunner for.
She has been one of the most dominant post players in the country all season long. Betts was unanimously named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league with 2.8 blocks per game and ranking second in rebounds with 9.9 per contest.
She set UCLA’s single-game record for blocks and totaled a program-best 73 blocks on the year. Betts also recorded 16 double-doubles this season, and in UCLA’s last 13 regular-season victories in which she appeared, she scored at least 20 points in eight of those contests.
Her dominance extended into postseason play, as she was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after leading UCLA to its first conference tournament championship since 2006.
She spearheaded the Bruins' perfect 3-0 run, helping return them to the top of the AP rankings. She opened the tournament with a commanding 28-point, 13-rebound double-double against Nebraska in the quarterfinals, adding seven blocks and three steals in the victory.
Her efficiency was remarkable throughout the tournament, shooting 75% from the field (24-of-32) and an impressive 90% from the free-throw line (9-of-10).
Over the three-game stretch, Betts totaled 12 blocks and seven steals while anchoring the Bruins on both ends of the floor. In the Big Ten Championship against No. 4 USC, she once again proved to be a difference-maker.
After UCLA trailed by 10 at halftime, Betts fueled a second-half surge, scoring 13 of her 17 points after the break. Her defensive presence was crucial, as she finished the title-clinching victory with four blocks and four steals to help the Bruins defeat their crosstown rival.
For her standout performances, Betts was named UCLA’s Student-Athlete of the Week, marking the 10th time in her career she has received the recognition. This ties her with former UCLA stars for the most all-time Student-Athlete of the Week honors in school history.
Betts joins an elite group of finalists for the 2025 Lisa Leslie Award, alongside Audi Crooks from Iowa State, Raegan Beers from Oklahoma, Sedona Price from TCU and Taylor Jones from Texas.
The winner of the Lisa Leslie Award will be announced at a later date. But with an already historic season in the books, Betts continues to cement her legacy in UCLA women’s basketball.
