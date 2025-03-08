UCLA Battles Past Nebraska to Advance in Big Ten Tournament
All eyes were on No. 4 UCLA to see how it would respond after last weekend’s loss to USC. Entering the Big Ten Tournament with something to prove, the Bruins once again showed why they are one of the nation’s top teams.
Led by its stars, the Bruins pulled away late to defeat Nebraska 85-74 on Friday night, advancing to the semifinals.
The three players who have preached all season long about playing consistently and being ready for March, showed us just how ready they are.
Junior center Lauren Betts did not quit; she dominated inside, finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 blocks.
Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez played her best offensive game of the season with 23 points and nine rebounds.
Junior guard Kiki Rice continued to orchestrate the offense, adding 14 points and nine assists.
Early on, Nebraksa answered every run and kept pace with UCLA, making it difficult for the Bruins to find a true lead.
The Cornhuskers stayed competitive until the very end, showing little to no signs of fatigue despite playing their third game in three days.
UCLA struggled to create separation in the first half, leading to a very competitive first 20 minutes. Nebraska's defense forced tough shots, while its offense kept up with UCLA’s sharp shooting. The Bruins carried a narrow 41-39 lead into halftime.
The third quarter saw a UCLA team that looked much more like the one that had been dominant all season. With the game tied at 47-47, Betts, Jaquez, and Rice sparked a 13-2 run to give them the momentum they needed.
The trio continued to take control down the stretch, preventing Nebraska from mounting a full comeback, despite the Cornhuskers continuing to fight back. A decisive 9-2 run in the fourth quarter finally gave the Bruins the breathing room they needed to close out the 85-74 victory.
Nebraska was relentless, but in the end, they were outmatched. Offensive rebounding and second-chance points made the difference with UCLA holding a 16-8 edge on the offensive glass and outscoring Nebraska 17-6 in second-chance points.
Despite the win, UCLA was not as dominant as it has been. The Bruins showed resilience and toughness but ultimately relied on their star power to carry them through. Betts played like an All-American, while Jaquez and Rice lit up the board to lead UCLA to victory.
The trio combined for 65 of UCLA’s 85 points.
The Bruins advance to the semifinals, where they will face the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
While UCLA did enough to move on, they will need a more complete performance against tougher competition to keep their championship hopes alive.
