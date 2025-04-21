BREAKING: Former UCLA G Transfers to Bitter Rival, USC
The UCLA Bruins knew that junior guard Londynn Jones was entering the transfer portal, but were unaware of the destination she would choose. Jones announced on Instagram on Monday that she will be taking her talents across town, joining bitter rival, USC.
Jones was a pivotal piece to the Bruins' incredible success this season. She joined senior guard KiKi Rice as the two point guards that helped run a UCLA team that won a Big Ten Tournament title and appeared in its first Final Four in program history.
Jones was a three-year Bruin, hailing from Riverside, California. She concludes her UCLA career with 60 starts in 108 total games, averaging 9.6 points on 35.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range. She averaged 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists to help her career stat line.
She announced her departure from the Bruin program nearly two weeks ago, taking her time to make a final decision on a new school. After having a career-high sophomore season, Jones' production dropped a bit in 2024-25, averaging just 8.5 points, likely prompting her decision to leave.
The former Bruin will now face her old team at least twice every season, filling a huge role for 2025 AP Player of the Year, JuJu Watkins. The Trojans star guard is recovering from a nasty ACL injury that ended her season in the NCAA Tournament and is likely to miss a majority of the season.
Adding Jones is a huge help to Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb as she tries to navigate the upcoming season without the nation's best player. With Jones having two years of starting experience with the Bruins, she should plug into the offense seamlessly.
It will certainly be interesting when senior veterans like Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts square off with their former teammate next season. All three spent multiple years with Jones and head coach Cori Close should be able to draw up a skilled game plan to keep Jones uncomfortable.
Jones has one year of eligibility remaining. She will not be traveling far as the distance between the two rival campuses is just 12 miles.
