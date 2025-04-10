Bruins' Starting G Enters Transfer Portal
More bad news was delivered to the UCLA Bruins on Thursday as junior guard Londynn Jones has officially entered her name into the transfer portal, per Mike Regalado of Bruin Report Online.
Jones holds one year of eligibility as she will enter her senior year after spending her first three collegiate seasons with UCLA. She was a mainstay starter for the past two seasons, featured as one of the pivotal pieces to their recent success.
The Riverside, California native was a key starting piece to a historic Bruins team that she helped lead to a Big Ten tournament championship and first Final Four appearance in program history. She started 31 of the 37 games, averaging 8.5 points with 1.8 assists.
Her best game of the season came in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, dropping a season-high 22 points in 31 minutes to defeat the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes. She heavily contributed to UCLA's deep NCAA Tournament run, her second-straight season as a starter for a title-contending team.
Jones joins several other Bruins that have already decided to seek new ventures after their loss to UConn in the national semifinal last Friday. It has not yet been a full week, and she is the fifth player to enter the portal from last year's team.
It will be interesting to see where Jones ends up and if her next destination is a fellow Big Ten school. Jones' freshman teammate Kendall Dudley announced her transfer commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday. USC, Washington and Oregon could be three possible landing spots.
One way to remedy UCLA's portal departures is making some additions of its own. The Bruins are yet to receive a transfer from the portal, but with a strong recruiting class highlighted by five-star forward Sienna Betts, there will be less of a need to acquire a haul of players in the portal.
Despite the bad news that she could be leaving, there is always a chance of a return if the grass is not greener outside of Westwood. It is not a very common occurrence, but players do decide to return to the school they originally planned to depart from. Perhaps Jones will fall into that category.
