Bruins Remain Lone Perfect Team After Top-10 Win
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (20-0, 8-0) continued their undefeated season on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 82-67 victory over the No. Maryland Terrapins (16-4, 6-3). They remain the only team left in the entire country without a loss this season, proving why are they are undoubtedly the best in the country.
The Bruins and No. 5 LSU Tigers (20-1) were the final two teams left with undefeated records before the Tigers fell on Friday night to the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks. UCLA would stand alone as the undisputed top team in the nation and further proved it with its valuable road victory against the Terrapins.
UCLA has five ranked wins this season with two coming inside the top 10. Four of those five top 25 victories came by double digits as the Bruins aren't even in the same stratosphere as some of other top teams in the women's college basketball this season. This is a very special group in Westwood.
The fact that any team at any level is undefeated through 20 games is quite incredible and extremely rare. Coach Cori Close possesses some of the nation's best players, but her veteran leadership and coaching style is a key reason why this team is in the spot they are right now.
Junior center Lauren Betts earned a career-high 33 points on 14-15 shooting on Sunday, going 5-6 from the free-throw line. It marks the best game of her three-year collegiate career, including seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Betts has been the catalyst to this team's impressive success.
UCLA proved that it is leaps and bounds better than some of the other top teams in the country. Many expected it to be a much more competitive game between the Bruins and Terrapins, and it was in the first half, but there was a sizable difference in talent level and execution between the two.
Another ranked Big Ten team will battle the best team in the country next week as the No. 23 Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-3, 6-3) to Pauley Pavilion in search of a monumental upset win on Sunday. The Gophers come off a blowout win over Wisconsin.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.