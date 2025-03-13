Future Bruin Sienna Betts Named Award Finalist
One of the brightest stars in high school basketball, Sienna Betts, has been named a top-three finalist for the prestigious 2024-25 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award, one of the highest honors in high school sports.
Betts, a senior forward from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, has already cemented herself as one of the most dominant players in the country.
The UCLA commit is a two-time Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, a 2025 Naismith Semifinalist, and a 2025 McDonald’s All-American. She currently holds the state record for career rebounds with 1,483 while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.
This season, she has averaged 23.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game over 26 contests, far exceeding national averages and showcasing her impact on both sides of the ball.
Joining Betts as finalists for the national honor are USC commit Jazzy Davidson and Aaliyah Chavez, a senior point guard ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025.
The Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award has a 40-year legacy of recognizing elite high school athletes, with past winners including some of the biggest names in women’s basketball, such as USC’s Juju Watkins, UCLA’s Kiki Rice, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Candace Parker, and Caitlin Clark.
Standing at 6-foot-4, Betts follows in the footsteps of her older sister, UCLA star Lauren Betts, but is making a name for herself in her own right.
"Sienna is flat-out dominant on both ends of the floor," said UCLA Head Coach Cori Close. "She is physical, strong, and aggressive. She also has an excellent touch, is an elite passer, and has added a deadly 3-point shot."
Betts’ versatility, skill, and leadership have set her apart as she prepares to take her talents to Westwood next season.
"I love that we get another Betts in a Bruin uniform, but Sienna is running in her own lane," Close added.
With the winner of the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award set to be announced next week, Betts remains a strong contender to join an elite class of high school basketball greats.
