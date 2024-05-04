UCLA Women's Basketball: 5-Star Commit Breaks Down Decision to Join Bruins in 2025
The UCLA Bruins are getting some big help... in a few years.
6-foot-7 Blue and Gold center Lauren Betts' little sister, Sienna, is set to join the squad in 2025-26, when Lauren will be a senior.
Per Gabby Alfveby of The Flagler College Gargoyle, the high schooler is the No. 3 overall prospect among her junior class. Sienna explained that her impetus for signing to play for UCLA at the college level had little to do with Lauren's presence there.
“I wouldn’t say I’m following in her footsteps,” Sienna said. “I liked UCLA; they were my dream school way before she went there, and it’s just a coincidence that we like the same school. We have the same taste in people.”
Sienna also noted that she and Lauren have at times had a tense relationship.
“We do [get along] now, but when we were younger, we used to fight a lot, and that was one of the main reasons I wasn’t going to go to Stanford when she was there,” Sienna said. “Because I just wanted to go my own separate way and do my own thing, and so that’s why it hurts when people are saying I’m following her because it’s really not about her at all, the fact that I’m going there. But we are much closer now. We’re really close now, which I like, obviously.”
“For me, it was growing up as the younger sister, and everyone always comparing us,” Sienna added. “I was just really competitive my whole life, and I always just wanted to be better than Lauren. I had a trainer, and I would train with him every day and we just got in the gym a lot. He really helped me not just on the basketball side but on the mental side, bringing up my confidence and making me believe it’s really possible to reach the level that I wanted to. In eighth grade, I trained a couple hours every single day, and then eventually, the work started really showing.”
