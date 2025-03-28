UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Sweet 16 Preview vs. Ole Miss
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup, as No. 1 seed UCLA prepares to face No. 5 seed Ole Miss with just sixteen teams left, the stakes higher than ever, and the margin for error razor thin.
The Bruins (32-2) are riding a wave of dominance into their third consecutive Sweet 16, while the Rebels (22-10) arrive as one of the SEC’s toughest defensive units, fresh off a gritty win over Baylor.
Though this will be the first-ever meeting between the programs, the matchup already feels like a clash of identities.
UCLA has thrived this season by controlling the tempo, dominating the boards, and letting its balance and size overwhelm opponents.
Ole Miss, by contrast, disrupts. The Rebels forced a season-high 21 turnovers in their second-round win over Baylor and held the Bears to just 63 points.
You can watch the episode below:
UCLA’s ability to stay poised under pressure might be the most important storyline heading into Friday night.
Junior guard Kiki Rice has been exceptional in March, totaling 14 assists to just one turnover through the first two rounds.
Her ability to navigate Ole Miss’s pressure and find clean looks for scorers like junior center Lauren Betts, junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, and junior forward Janiah Barker could dictate the flow of the game.
Betts, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, remains the most dominant presence on the floor. She poured in 30 points on 14-for-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds in UCLA’s second-round win over Richmond.
Betts' ability to establish position early, alter shots defensively, and control the glass has powered a Bruins team that ranks first nationally in rebounding margin at +13.
Ole Miss doesn’t have a direct answer for Betts, but it does have toughness. The Rebels won the rebounding battle in both tournament games, including a 53-board effort against Ball State.
Kennedy Todd-Williams and Starr Jacobs are relentless on the glass, and Madison Scott provides veteran composure in high-pressure moments. Still, UCLA has been outrebounded just twice all season.
If the Bruins stay sharp in the half-court and protect the ball, they have the offensive depth to wear Ole Miss down. Seven UCLA players average at least seven points per game, and the Bruins are second in the Big Ten in both assist-to-turnover ratio and blocks per game.
That combination of discipline and rim protection has allowed them to dictate pace all season, winning 16 games wire-to-wire.
Ole Miss is no stranger to upsets and has the kind of defense that thrives in chaos. KK Deans was clutch against Baylor, scoring nine points in the final 2 minutes, and the Rebels will look to speed UCLA up and bait mistakes.
But the Bruins are built to handle this kind of pressure. They’ve earned ten ranked wins this season and have rarely flinched in tight moments.
The Rebels will likely look to muck things up, crash the offensive glass, and create extra possessions. If they can turn UCLA over and make it a game decided in the 60s, the door opens.
But if the Bruins control tempo, establish Betts early, and play through Rice’s calm hand, their path to the Elite Eight remains intact.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to stay up to date with every story.
Share your thoughts after liking our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.