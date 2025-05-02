UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Land Elite Scoring Transfer Guard

Breaking: Former Utah star Gianna Kneepkens has committed to @UCLAWBB, she told ESPN



A 3x-time 1st-team all-conference selection, Kneepkens bolsters a Bruins team that remains in the Final Four conversation after the program's first-ever berth last monthhttps://t.co/CnIwYXLINg pic.twitter.com/pxxxivL5ze