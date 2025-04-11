REPORT: Bruins Stand Above All in 'Way-Too-Early' Rankings
The UCLA Bruins did not come up with the result they intended this season, but are projected to be back on top to start next season. A recent early ranking prediction has the Bruins looking like they will maintain the national status that they held for a majority of last season.
ESPN's Charlie Creme released his women's college basketball "way-too-early" Top 25 rankings for next season, slating the Bruins as the No. 1 team in the country. He broke down the depth of returners that this team will have back next season along with their top recruit, five-star Sienna Betts.
"The entire rotation except for Janiah Barker and Angela Dugalic is expected back for the Bruins," Creme wrote. "That most notably includes 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts, who will be on every preseason player of the year list, and KiKi Rice, who will be among the country's best point guards.
"Betts will also be playing with her sister, 6-4 Sienna Betts, who is the No. 2 recruit in the country, according to HoopGurlz. Charlisse Leger-Walker, who missed this season with a knee injury, will be back.
"Add her to a backcourt that includes Gabriela Jaquez, Londynn Jones, and Elina Aarnisalo, plus Timea Gardiner on the wing, and Cori Close will once again have the star power and depth to get UCLA to the Final Four."
The only discrepancies between Creme's evaluation is that a few of the players that he mentioned have since announced a transfer portal departure. Jones and Aarnisalo are two key players for next season that have decided to test the portal waters and will likely not be returning next year.
UCLA spent a large majority of last season as the nation's No. 1 team. After upsetting the former No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and snapping their 49-game win streak, the Bruins took over the top spot, rightfully maintaining that status until their first loss to bitter rival, USC, in mid-February.
Despite suffering five transfer announcements in less than a week from UCLA's Final Four loss to UConn, the Bruins will be returning many of their star players. Betts, Rice and Jaquez will lead the charge and if the program can acquire one more key guard, this team will be even better.
