Bruins Now Face Immense Pressure to Win Big Ten Title
No. 1 UCLA (23-1, 11-1) fell for the first time this season as it was knocked off by No. 6 USC (22-2, 12-1) on Thursday night at the Galen Center. The loss is much more detrimental to this season other than it being against its rival and blemishing its previously perfect record.
The Bruins are now in second place in the Big Ten standings, currently a half-game behind the Trojans due to them playing an extra conference game to this point in the season. Everything will even out at the end, but the Bruins cannot afford another setback or their conference title chances are gone.
Assuming the Trojans win their next three games before rematching with UCLA in the final game of the regular season, the Bruins must win out if they want any chance at earning their first Big Ten championship. One more loss almost definitely eliminates them from contention.
It is pretty astounding to think that losing just one game after starting 23-0 would knock you out of first place in the Big Ten standings and potentially ruin your chances at winning a much-deserved conference title. There is a lot of pressure on the Bruins over these final five games.
UCLA does have a slight advantage if it is able to handle business before facing USC once more. Since the Trojans were upset by the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes a few weeks ago, the Bruins would be able to hand their rival a second conference loss if they were to win at home on March 1.
There is still a path for the Bruins to earn the Big Ten title that they deserve over any other team in the conference, considering the historical season they had put together to this point. It is time to get off the mat, play with an extra competitive edge and finish the season on a five-game win streak.
The Bruins' final stretch of the season will start with No. 22 Michigan State (19-5, 9-4), a team that UCLA coach Cori Close's group should handle at home. If all goes to plan, the Bruins will have their conference title hopes on the line when they rematch with the Trojans at the end of the year.
