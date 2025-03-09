UCLA Gets Another Shot Against Rival
The people got what they wanted.
After an emphatic 75-46 victory over No. 13 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, No. 4 UCLA is headed to the conference championship game.
Standing in the Bruins' way is a familiar foe, No. 2 USC, the only team to beat them this season.
The rivals will meet for the third time this season on Sunday, with both teams looking to claim the conference title their first year in the Big Ten.
UCLA coach Cori Close has remained enthusiastic at the opportunity to face the Trojans again.
“Obviously, they’re our only two losses,” Close said. “Obviously, they’re our crosstown rival. Obviously, this is for a conference tournament championship. There’s just so many levels to it. But if you’re a real competitor, you want to be tested against the very best.”
The Trojans swept the regular-season series against UCLA ruining their previous unstoppable momentum.
Their first meeting, at the Galen Center, UCLA took the lead heading into the fourth quarter, only to be outscored 24-6 in the final 10 minutes in a 71-60 loss. This snapped the Bruins’ 23-game win streak.
The second matchup at Pauley Pavilion was a more decisive USC victory, with the Trojans taking control in the second quarter and never looking back in an 80-67 win.
Now, the Bruins have one final shot to take down their rival.
If UCLA wants to walk away with the tournament title, junior guard Londynn Jones will need to continue her hot streak.
“I try not to really pay attention to the game before,” Jones said. “I just stay focused on what I can do and to contribute in any way I can moving forward. So whatever the team needs, I’m going to try my best to do it.”
Junior center Lauren Betts needs to continue controlling the paint and help defend against USC’s sensational JuJu Watkins. Betts has recorded double-doubles in both matchups against the Trojans.
UCLA knows what’s at stake.
“I thought today was just a different mentality,” Betts said. “Everyone just decided to dig deep. Obviously, a lot of people are sore, a lot of people are tired. But it doesn’t matter at this point because we’re trying to win games.”
The championship game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. With this shot at redemption, UCLA intends to finish the job.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.