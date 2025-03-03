Despite Sweep, Bruins Want Another Shot at USC
The No. 4 USC Trojans accomplished what 27 teams failed to do this season, and that’s defeat No. 2 UCLA — except they did it twice, upending the Bruins for the second time this season, 80-67, on Saturday.
The Trojans (26-2 overall, 17-1 Big Ten) controlled the pace from start to finish, never trailing through 40 minutes of action at Pauley Pavillion. For the Bruins (27-2 overall, 16-2), the squad never got over the hump after opening the game down 13-2, despite cutting the Trojan lead to three at the end of the first quarter.
Sophomore superstar JuJu Watkins was outstanding, dropping 30 points while also getting 3 blocks and 2 steals to help USC secure the Big Ten regular season title in the school's first year in the conference and keep the Bruins at second in the Big Ten.
Watkins’ performance might have been the finishing touches to secure her the Big Ten Player of the Year Award over the Bruins’ junior star Lauren Betts. Betts is second in points per game in the conference, averaging 19.7 points behind Watkins with 24.4 points a contest.
The Bruins will undoubtedly slip in the rankings after suffering their second loss to the Trojans — it’s almost certain that UCLA, USC, Texas and Notre Dame will be top seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament, but UCLA’s loss on Saturday will surely shake up the top spots in the AP Top 25 rankings.
UCLA will know where it stands amongst the top teams in the country on Monday when the rankings are released. But first, the Bruins are focused on what lies ahead, and that’s getting back in the Big Ten Tournament.
“100 percent, absolutely … if you’re a competitor, yes, bring it on," said UCLA coach Cori Close on wanting to potentially face USC again. "If we don’t, there’s something bigger wrong. If any in our locker room would answer differently, don’t come back.”
UCLA has a second-round bye and will either face Illinois, Nebraska or Rutgers in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
