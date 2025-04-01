BREAKING: UCLA's Rival USC Fails to Set Up Rematch in Final Four
UCLA's rival with USC has been nothing short of epic between the two schools' women's basketball programs this season.
The Bruins had gone undefeated for much of the season before falling to USC in February and then again in their season finale when a Big Ten regular season title was up for grabs.
The two losses were UCLA's only losses of the season, but they stung more than what any other could have.
UCLA got its revenge in the Big Ten Tournament game when it finally bested the Trojans to claim the tournament title, along with the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
These two teams had an opportunity to meet up once again in the Final Four this Friday, but USC fell short in its Elite Eight meeting with No. 2-seeded UConn on Monday.
Of course, the Trojans probably would have advanced had they still had their star player, JuJu Watkins, arguably the best player in the country. Watkins went down with an ACL tear last week and had to miss the rest of the tournament.
She had been a nightmare for UCLA in their three meetings this season.
The Bruins would have probably loved to see USC again. It would have only been fitting for the two No. 1 seeds to meet one final time on one of the sport's biggest stages.
USC coach Linday Gottlieb had felt her team got snubbed with its draw, as it received the fourth overall seed, compared to the Bruins, who, as mentioned, received the No. 1 overall seed.
There would have been much emotion in this contest, but unfortunately, we won't be getting it.
Instead, the Bruins will will face the Huskies, a storied program in both women's and men's college basketball.
That game will take place at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
UCLA defeated LSU in the Elite on Sunday, avenging its loss from last year's tournament. Now, the Bruins are just two wins away from making history and earning their first-ever national title.
They're nearly there, but the toughest part of the road is yet to come. But they have the strength to get it done.
