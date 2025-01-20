Cori Close Reflects Ahead of UCLA’s Showdown With Baylor
The UCLA women’s basketball team, off to a historic 17-0 start (6-0 in Big Ten play), is set to take on Baylor University (16-3, 6-1) at the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic.
For Coach Cori Close, the event represents more than a competitive clash between two powerhouse programs. It’s an opportunity to honor the legacy of Coretta Scott King and the King family’s contributions to justice and equality.
“To be a part of excellent competition against Baylor and having national exposure is always special,” Close told reporters on Friday. “When you can couple it with such an amazing, important cause and recognition in the Coretta Scott King Classic — acknowledging the great work of the King family — that’s really unique. It’s really an honor to be a part of it, and I love the vision that has been executed here. We’re lucky to be participating in such a great event.”
Baylor enters the game ranked among the nation’s top programs, despite taking some early-season losses. They boast an impressive win over Utah, a team UCLA is familiar with from conference play.
“Baylor’s playing great,” Close said. “Their talent package is there. Just because they took some losses early, they’re a really good team and they’re playing really well. They beat a really good Utah team, obviously, that we’re really familiar with. We’re very attentive to what Baylor’s doing and how well they’re playing right now.”
Monday’s game marks the 11th meeting between the two programs. Baylor holds a 7-3 advantage in the all-time series, but UCLA claimed victory in its last matchup, an 82-68 win at Pauley Pavilion in 2017. With both teams playing at a high level, the matchup promises to be a closely contested battle.
The Bruins are heading into the game after a challenging week, both on and off the court. Wildfires in Los Angeles have impacted the team, adding emotional weight to their preparation.
“I think there are pluses and minuses to both sides,” Close said about the timing of the trip. “Going on the road may be able to narrow our focus and give us some family time, but it’s also going to be a taxing trip. The bottom line is that we’ve known this was coming for a long time, and we’re prepared for it. We have to pre-decide that we are lucky to compete. We’re ready. We’re going to make the most of every opportunity and create some memorable wins along the way.”
Amid adversity, Close expressed admiration for her team’s resilience and character.
“I love them deeply,” Close said. “I love their work ethic, their commitment to represent this university, and the choices they’ve made. That’s why I could care less about 17-0. All I care about is being 1-0 on Monday afternoon. The road to go where we want to go is very narrow, but I believe this team is committed to and willing to do what it takes to stay on that road.”
Close emphasized the importance of focusing on the small details that make a big difference, even when success comes easily.
“We’re still scoring, we’re still winning, we’re still getting stops, even when we haven’t paid close enough attention to the details,” Close said. “It’s my job to create that discomfort when we don’t do that. It’s about making the details stick in their hearts and minds because that’s what will matter in the toughest moments.”
The Coretta Scott King Classic is an opportunity for UCLA to not only maintain its undefeated record but also grow as a team. With Baylor providing a formidable challenge, the game serves as a measuring stick for the Bruins as they continue their pursuit of excellence.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.