Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice Lead No. 1 UCLA to Victory at Indiana
In a dominant 73-62 win over Indiana, the No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team continued their undefeated run.
Leading the charge was junior Lauren Betts, who contributed 25 points and 12 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Following the game, Betts took time to reflect on her performance and the adjustments she made to overcome Indiana’s defensive pressure.
Betts, who had a few struggles early on with turnovers due to the Hoosiers’ double team, emphasized the importance of patience and adjusting her approach in the second half.
“Coach Cori and I were talking about how in the first half I had a few possessions where I struggled figuring out the double team and I had some turnovers,” Betts said. “But I think going back to the locker room, just figuring out how I could be patient in that and just finding my teammates. ... I think in the second half, I did a better job of finding them when I needed to.”
Betts also pointed out how the Hoosiers tried to push her out, but she made key adjustments.
“I just focused on getting as deep as I possibly could on my seals," she said. "I thought they were doing a really good job just pushing me out as much as they could. It was definitely a physical game today, but I think we figured out how to work around it.”
Reflecting on her approach to dealing with double teams, Betts added, “We work on it every single day in practice. It’s nothing new, honestly to me. I’ve been dealing with it for a lot of my basketball career. ... The coaches do a really good job putting me in those tough situations in practice so when it comes to these types of games, it’s normal. But again, I think my teammates do a really good job just finding me when they need to and cutting off me, so it makes my life a lot easier.”
Kiki Rice, who contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, also had a standout performance. For Rice, playing in such a historic environment like Assembly Hall was an unforgettable experience.
“This was definitely one of the places that I was very excited to come to and play at, Assembly Hall, obviously a super historical basketball arena,” Rice said. “When we went out there for warm-ups and when the game started, it was just an electric environment and the energy was great, so it was a ton of fun. I think sometimes, even more so than at home, it’s sometimes fun to play on the road, in front of a ton of fans, who aren’t rooting for you, it’s always good to get that win, but I had a great time here.”
Rice also spoke highly of the defensive challenge posed by Indiana’s Chloe Moore-McNeil, who gave Rice fits throughout the game.
“She’s a great defender, definitely one of the better ones that I faced this season,” Rice said. “I think her length and her ability to really move on the perimeter, get through screens and all that was definitely a tough match-up. I’ll watch the film, I’ll learn from it, but yeah, she is a great defender.”
Both Betts and Rice's reflections showcase not only their individual growth but also their focus on teamwork and preparation. As UCLA continues its dominant run, they remain focused on making adjustments, learning from each game, and embracing the challenges along the way.
