Bruins Continue to be Nation's Top Team
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (12-0) have been the best in the nation this year, and it has not been very close. Continuing to dominate opponents for the past five weeks has led them to be the universal No. 1 team in the country without much of a debate.
Back on Nov. 24, the Bruins were ranked fifth before they upset the defending national champion, South Carolina, snapping its 43-game win streak. The Bruins would then take over as the nation's top team and would never look back.
Since that point, they have continued their success, winning their next seven games to help lead them to an impressive undefeated start under head coach Cori Close. Including the Gamecocks, the Bruins have dismantled opponents since the season opener and have dominated their schedule.
The Bruins rank inside the top 10 in scoring offense, averaging 82.8 points per game while only allowing an average of 50.7 points per game, good for fifth best in the country. They are 10th in field percentage at 49.1% per game. It has been pure dominance from the Bruins all year long.
With just one more non-conference game to play against Baylor at the end of January, the Bruins are diving into their first season of Big Ten play and have already started 1-0 in conference with an 11-point win over the Washington Huskies three weeks ago.
Including the Bruins, there are currently seven Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 25. They will play all six of those other teams this year and will have their hands full in one of the best conferences in women's college basketball. Their hot start bodes well for their tougher matchups later this year.
The Bruins will return to action this Sunday after the holidays wrap up, taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) at home. The next few conference contests will give a good idea of what kind of team the Bruins will be when they face some adversity and much more talented teams.
One thing is certain at this juncture of the season, the Bruins are for real. They have as good of a shot as any to ride this early season wave and continue their success all the way into March as they try to win their first national championship in school history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.