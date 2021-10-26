Class of 2023 Post Player Amanda Muse Trims List to 6, UCLA Women's Basketball Contending

On the recruiting front, the Bruins received good news with a highly-ranked target still considering Westwood as their college destination.

Class of 2023 post player Amanda Muse cut her list of potential future schools down to six, and UCLA women’s basketball was selected as one of them. Muse announced her top six on Twitter on Sunday, with Duke, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington also still in contention.

Playing at Heritage High School (CA) and living in Brentwood, the 6-foot-4 post player who will likely end up at center competed for the CalStars basketball team at the Nike Nationals 17U event.

While playing in the tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina, Muse played in all six games averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game as the team competed on their undefeated path to winning the championship.

While with the CalStars, Muse played alongside UCLA-bound class of 2022 forward Gabriela Jaquez, as well as 2023 post target Breya Cunningham, who included UCLA in her top eight schools in August.

On the espnW HoopGurls Recruiting Rankings for 2023, Muse appears in the Super 60 ranked at No. 24. Just three spots above her on the list is four-star UCLA commit guard Jada Williams. Muse is also currently listed as a four-star player, but with a high school season to play, the ratings system is fairly fluid.

When playing at Heritage High School, Muse is a multi-sport athlete. In the fall, she is in the pool playing water polo before she gets back on the hardwood in the winter and spring.

Basketball runs in her family as well, with Muse’s sister Abby being a former four-star recruit who is now a sophomore at Boise State. In her first year with the Broncos last year, Muse averaged 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

If the younger Muse decides to play college basketball at UCLA, the sisters could be two of the top post players on the West Coast.

Whether Muse takes the step towards the Bruin blue and gold in the near future is yet to be seen, but if she were to commit, it would bolster a recruiting class that only has one member so far – the four-star guard Williams.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated