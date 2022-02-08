UCLA Women's Basketball Alum Jordin Canada Comes Home, Signs Contract With LA Sparks

After a four-year stint up north, Jordin Canada is coming home.

The former UCLA women's basketball guard and Los Angeles native was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, joining the Seattle Storm at the start of their run of two championships in three years. Four years after leaving Westwood, though, she has come back to her hometown, signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

Reports of Canada's move first surfaced Saturday after the Storm announced they were withdrawing her qualifying offer, making her an unrestricted free agent. Just Women's Sports' women's basketball analyst Rachel Galligan was the first to report Canada and the Sparks were finalizing a one-year deal, which sources told Galligan is worth $98,000.

Canada played her high school ball for Windward (CA), earning McDonald's All-American honors as a senior, then she was named an All-American by four different outlets in her final season with the Bruins.

“I’m extremely blessed to be back in my city and to play for my hometown,” Canada said. “It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of this championship organization. I can’t wait to get to training camp and get to work with my teammates.”

Since going pro, Canada has won two WNBA championships and one WNBA Commissioner's Cup, also earning a spot on the WNBA All-Defensive First Team in 2019. Canada has averaged 7.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game across her career, in addition to 7.8 points and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field in the playoffs.

Canada put up even better numbers while at UCLA, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game across her collegiate career. She also finished first all-time in program history in assists, second in points and third in steals.

As the Bruins' four-year starting point guard, she helped take the program to new heights alongside several other top recruits, leading the team to a WNIT title her freshman year, followed by three consecutive trips to the Sweet 16 and an Elite Eight appearance.

Canada's winning ways hardly slowed down when she moved to Seattle, as she backed up 12-time all-star Sue Bird en route to the 2018 WNBA title, then did it all again in 2020.

“Jordin Canada brings championship pedigree and leadership to our group,” said Sparks general manager and head coach Derek Fisher. “Her ability to probe defenses with her quickness and play pressure defense fits our identity. In addition, she has invaluable experience running high-level offenses throughout her career. Jordin was an important part of our offseason plan and we’re excited to welcome her home to Los Angeles.”

Canada filled in for Bird in the starting lineup whenever the veteran came down with injuries over the next few seasons, starting in 29 of 30 games in 2019.

Now Canada will be reemerging from Bird's shadow, joining a Sparks backcourt that already boasts Katie Lou Samuelson and Chennedy Carter, who were acquired via trade last week. Center Liz Cambage is also reportedly leaded to Los Angeles to join the new-look Sparks as a free agent, but the team has yet to make an announcement on her prospective arrival.

The Sparks finished last in the West in 2021 at 12-20, while Canada's Storm went 21-11.

