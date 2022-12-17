Skip to main content

UCLA Women's Basketball Guard Dominique Onu Enters Transfer Portal

Onu graduated high school early to join the Bruins in late 2020, but is moving on from the program two years later.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Bruins are losing a key member of their backcourt.

UCLA women's basketball guard Dominique Onu will be entering the NCAA transfer portal, she confirmed Friday on Twitter. The announcement came in response to Daily Bruin staff writer Gavin Carlson, who reported Onu was spotted sitting courtside for her team's game against USC on Thursday amid rumors of her departure.

Onu appeared in the Bruins' first six games of the season, but has not checked in since Nov. 21 against Marquette in the Battle for Atlantis finals.

Onu first arrived in Westwood in Dec. 2020, graduating high school a semester early so she could enroll at UCLA and join the Bruins midway through their 2020-2021 campaign. The Blair Academy (NJ) product played in 16 games and got married soon after the season ended.

In her first full season with UCLA, Onu appeared in 27 contests, making seven starts. Onu averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on .413/.390/.634 shooting splits in 19.9 minutes of action a night.

Onu started the Bruins' season opener earlier this fall, but saw her playing time dwindle almost immediately. After averaging 16.3 minutes per game across UCLA's first three contests, Onu averaged 5.0 in their next three. In those six games, Onu put up 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game on .185/.143/1.000 shooting splits.

For her career, the 5-foot-9 redshirt sophomore owns a negative assist-to-turnover ratio, but has been one of the team's better 3-point shooters and scrappiest defenders since joining the rotation.

UCLA had freshmen Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones join the backcourt rotation this year, as well as Wake Forest transfer Gina Conti, who missed all of last season with an injury. Freshman wing Gabriel Jaquez has also started to eat up minutes on the wing as the season has progressed.

Onu won't be part of the rotation moving forward, as she will look to continue her collegiate career elsewhere with three years of eligibility remaining.

This marks the first time player has transferred off of UCLA's roster since guard Ahlana Smith left for Gulf Coast State in 2019.

